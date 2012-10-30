--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 0,000.00 +0.00 Nikkei 8,966.00 +36.66 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,795.10 -11.61 S&P 500 0,000.00 +0.00 Hang Seng 21,536.60 +28.74 SPI 200 Fut 4,485.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2914 1.2915 Yen US$ 79.87 79.91 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1709.19 Silver (Lon) 31.79 Gold (NY) 1710.3 Light Crude 85.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - All U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday and may remain closed on Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said, depending on the damage from the huge and dangerous storm on financial center New York City overnight and on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading shares dipped on low volume on Monday as concerns over the costs of Hurricane Sandy in the United States added to uncertainties about future corporate earnings. The FTSE 100 closed down 11.61 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,795.10 points, in volume of 60 percent of the 90-day daily average, reflecting the absence of U.S. trading interest with U.S. stock markets closed because of the hurricane threat. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Tuesday ahead of a widely expected policy easing by the Bank of Japan later in the day, while brokerage Nomura Holdings climbed after its quarterly results were supported by fixed income gains. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,966.00, facing resistance at its five-day moving average at 8,967.58, while the yen was quoted at 79.90 to the dollar, down from Monday's high of 79.53 yen. -------- HONG KONG- Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, buoyed by strength in the financial sector with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) slightly higher ahead of its third-quarter earnings later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.2 percent at 21,549.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to open up 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen held near four-month lows versus the dollar on Tuesday as markets counted down to a certain policy easing by the Bank of Japan, though investors fear it will again stop short of the bold action the economy needs. The dollar bought 79.80 yen, not far off Friday's peak of 80.38. Immediate support is seen around 79.20/25 yen, a level that had seen some buying interest in the past. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as a perceived gain in political risks in Italy and concerns about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery fuelled safe-haven buying in thin trade as Hurricane Sandy was on track to pummel the U.S. East Coast. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded 8/32 higher in price on Monday to yield 1.72 percent, down from 1.75 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds traded 19/32 higher to yield 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked lower on Tuesday, heading for its biggest monthly loss since May, after disappointing corporate earnings and as investors sold gold holdings to cover losses in other markets that have been hurt by global economic uncertainty. Gold hit a low near $1,704 an ounce and was at $1,708.84 by 0030 GMT, little changed from Monday, with dealers expecting the metal to trade in a narrow range ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rebounded on Tuesday from a near two-month low hit the session before with consumers attracted by the lower prices, although global growth worries are likely to cap gains in trade thinned by a hurricane in the United States. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.47 percent to $7,735 a tonne by 0113 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it plumbed its lowest since Sept. 5 at $7,670 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude edged down near $109 a barrel on Tuesday as investors watched for any impact on markets from Hurricane Sandy, which crashed ashore on the U.S. East Coast, closing refineries, roads and airports. Brent crude for December slipped for a second session, down 30 cents to $109.14 a barrel by 0141 GMT. U.S. crude for December edged down 16 cents to $85.38. U.S. gasoline futures fell 1.3 percent to $2.7206 a gallon, after climbing more than 5 cents on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)