----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,096.46 -10.75 Nikkei 8,935.56 +7.27 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,782.70 -67.20 S&P 500 1,412.16 +0.22 Hang Seng 21,764.06 +122.24 SPI 200 Fut 4,499.00 -5.00 CRB Index 295.85 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7154 +0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.8866 +0.027 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2963 1.2967 Yen US$ 80.05 80.07 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1720.30 Silver (Lon) 32.30 Gold (NY) 1721.4 Light Crude 86.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day closure since the late 19th century. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,096.46 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish at 1,412.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 10.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 2,977.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares fell on Wednesday, ending the month on a down note as a string of gloomy earnings and outlooks from firms such as Barclays and GlaxoSmithKline weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 1.2 percent, or 67 points, at 5,782.70 at the close, more than shedding the previous session's gains, led down by a forecast of no growth in production next year from BG Group. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average lost some ground on Thursday, with Panasonic Corp tumbling by nearly a fifth after it forecasted huge losses for a second straight year, while profit warnings from TDK Corp and others also weighed. The benchmark Nikkei is up 5.1 percent this year but lags behind a 12.3 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 10.5 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start lower on Thursday, with Chinese oil majors CNOOC Ltd and Petrochina the top two drags on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 21,573.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro and commodity currencies got off to a steadier start on Thursday following a choppy session overnight that saw Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to Hurricane Sandy. The euro bought $1.2960, little changed from its New York close, having again found the going tough above $1.3000. It remained well within a $1.2800/1.3200 range seen since early September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday on month-end extension trading as markets resumed operation following a huge storm in the U.S. Northeast that shut the bond market for a day and a half. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.72 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields gained nine basis points on the month. The 30-year bond on Wednesday afternoon traded 11/32 higher in price with its yield slipping to 2.85 percent from 2.89 percent late Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Thursday as investors waited for China's official purchasing managers index data to gauge the performance of the world's No.2 economy. Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.96 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $1,725.55 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper extended gains into a third session on Thursday after China's official PMI data showed factory activity in the world's second-largest economy and top metals consumer recovering from a two-month dip into contracting territory. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose $6 to $7,765.50 per tonne by 0123 GMT, after rising 0.5 percent in the prior session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- U.S. gasoline futures prices rose on Wednesday on concerns about East Coast supply shortages as the energy sector struggled to restore operations disrupted by massive storm Sandy. On Wednesday, Brent December crude oil fell 38 cents to settle at $108.70 per barrel, having swung from $108.31 to $109.80. For the month, Brent fell 3.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)