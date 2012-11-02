---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets Stock Markets DJIA 13,232.62 +136.16 Nikkei 9,064.20 +117.33 NASDAQ 3,020.06 +42.83 FTSE 5,861.92 +79.22 S&P 500 1,427.59 +15.43 Hang Seng 22,063.51 +237.70 SPI 200 Fut 4,479.00 +43.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7330 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.906 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2931 1.2933 Yen US$ 80.22 80.30 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1712.20 Silver (Lon) 32.13 Gold (NY) 1712.9 Light Crude 86.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks on Thursday as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 136.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to 13,232.62 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shot up 15.43 points, or 1.09 percent, to finish at 1,427.59. This was the S&P 500's biggest daily percentage gain since Sept. 13, when the Federal Reserve unveiled its plan for a third round of stimulus or quantitative easing, also known as "QE3." For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index made its biggest single session gain in four weeks on Thursday as a number of firms posted solid results and investors took on fresh bets at the start of a new month. The FTSE 100 index closed up 79.22 points at 5,861.92, a rise of 1.4 percent, the biggest gain since Oct 1, with banks alone adding n e arly 20 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.3 percent to a one-week high on Friday as improved U.S. consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data lifted sentiment ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll figures later in the day. By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 117.33 points to 9,064.20, trading above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week, but faced resistance at its 200-day moving average of 9,070.62. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to open Friday at their highest level for 2012, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by strength in Chinese financials and other growth-sensitive sectors. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.1 percent at 22,066.3, its highest level this year. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.2 percent. ------- FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY- The yen sagged to near a four month-low on Friday while commodity currencies held solid gains as investors bet on an upbeat U.S. payrolls report after private employers added jobs at the fastest pace in eight months. The greenback bought 80.25 yen, up about 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels, having powered to a high of 80.285, just shy of last week's four-month high of 80.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after actions in China boosted optimism for global growth. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 with their yields up to 1.72 percent from 1.70 percent at Wednesday's close. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Friday, remaining on track to snap three weeks of losses, with investors waiting for a key U.S. employment report later in the day for further clues on the health of the world's top economy. Spot gold was little changed at $1,715.59 an ounce by 0026 GMT, on course for a slight weekly rise of 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged down on Friday, snapping three days of gains, on caution ahead of the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the day and with uncertainty on Chinese copper demand despite encouraging manufacturing data from the top metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell just $2 to $7,824 per tonne by 0116 GMT, but is heading for a near unchanged performance on the week after three weeks of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday on expectations that the North Sea Buzzard oilfield restart will restart after maintenance and on concerns about the euro-zone economy. Brent December crude fell 53 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $108.17 a barrel, having traded from $107.75 to $109.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)