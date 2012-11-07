---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,245.68 +133.24 Nikkei 8,965.17 -9.98 NASDAQ 3,011.93 +12.27 FTSE 5,884.90 +45.84 S&P 500 1,428.39 +11.13 Hang Seng 22,006.40 -61.97 SPI 200 Fut 4,486.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6771 -0.074 US 30 YR Bond 2.867 -0.059 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2813 1.2816 Yen US$ 79.86 79.93 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1718.51 Silver (Lon) 32.07 Gold (NY) 1718.1 Light Crude 88.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - S&P 500 index futures extended losses on Tuesday as early results on the U.S. presidential election showed a larger chance for President Barack Obama to be re-elected. U.S. stocks climbed during the regular session as investors looked forward to a resolution to the drawn-out race for the White House. S&P 500 futures fell 6.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stock index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by some encouraging earnings reports in light trade ahead of what is expected to be a close U.S. presidential election result. The FTSE 100 was up 45.84 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,884.90 by the close, remaining within the tight 200-point range it has held since September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Wednesday on short-covering helped by gains in U.S. stocks, but the index is expected to hold a tight band as investors await the result of the U.S. presidential election. The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,981.66 after trading above the 9,000 mark earlier. The broader Topix also rose 0.2 percent, to 746.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by a 2.1 percent jump for Sino Land as the Hang Seng index creeps back towards 2012 highs. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,020.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from a two-month high as markets awaited the outcome of the presidential election, while the Aussie dollar stood out with broad gains after interest rates at home were left steady. The dollar index was last at 80.622, recoiling from Monday's high of 80.843 as the euro bounced back above $1.2800 , from a near two-month trough around $1.2764. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as investors chose riskier assets like stocks over safe-haven U.S. debt while Americans went to the polls to vote for president and other officials. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slipped 3/32 in price, raising their yields to 1.71 percent from 1.70 percent late on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32, leaving their yields at 2.89 percent, little changed from Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Wednesday, shaving off some of its nearly 2 percent gains in the previous session, with investors awaiting the outcome of a neck-and-neck U.S. presidential election. Spot gold had inched down 0.3 percent to $1,710.05 an ounce by 0009 GMT, after posting a 1.9-percent jump the session before, its biggest one-day rise since mid-September. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper edged up for a second session on Wednesday, pulling away from two-month lows reached earlier this week as investors awaited the outcome of a tight U.S. presidential election. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen by half a percent to $7,737 per tonne by 0236 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose 3 percent on Tuesday, rallying a second straight session and receiving a lift from gains on Wall Street as investors awaited U.S. election results. Brent December crude rose $3.34 to settle at $111.07 a barrel, having pushed back above the 100-day moving average of $108.47. Brent jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, rallying after falling during the session to $104.76, its lowest price since Aug. 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)