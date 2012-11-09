Nov 9 ---------------(8:40a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,811.32 -74.03 Nikkei 8,754.05 -83.10 NASDAQ 2,895.58 -41.70 FTSE 5,776.05 -15.58 S&P 500 1,377.51 -17.02 Hang Seng 21,489.04 -77.87 SPI 200 Fut 4,449.00 -37.00 CRB Index 291.98 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6335 +0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.7731 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2779 1.2782 Yen US$ 79.58 79.62 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1734.8 Silver (Lon) 32.38 Gold (NY) 1734.7 Light Crude 85.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more weakness as worries about Washington's ability to find a timely solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominate investor thinking in coming weeks. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 121.41 points, or 0.94 percent, to end at 12,811.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 17.02 points, or 1.22 percent, to 1,377.51, ending at its lowest level since Aug. 2. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 41.70 points, or 1.42 percent, to close at 2,895.58. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Thursday, as mixed earnings reports combined with concerns about the euro zone's economy and debt troubles to weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 index closed down 15.58 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,776.05, reversing earlier gains and pulled down by cyclical stocks sensitive to risk sentiment, such as energy, banks and mining. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1 percent on Friday, extending declines into a fifth day on investor caution about U.S. fiscal woes and discouraging developments in Europe that have sent the yen climbing against the dollar and the euro. In early trade, the Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to 8,739.06. It is trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,862 99 and its 13-week moving average at 8,874.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares opened lower on Friday as weak overseas markets prompted profit-taking, particularly in Chinese shares, and left the local benchmark poised for its worst weekly performance since mid-July. The Hang Seng index opened down 0.6 percent at 21,433.6. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms opened down 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro buckled near a two-month low against the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said he saw few signs of recovery in the euro zone economy. The euro hit a two-month low of $1.2717 on Thursday and last stood at $1.2745, barely holding above a key support from a 38.2 percent retracement of the currency's gain from July to September at $1.2741. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries jumped on Thursday after a strong sale of 30-year debt underscored demand on the so-called fiscal cliff and continuing worries in Europe. U.S. 30-year bonds turned around losses to jump 1-4/32 after the debt sale to yield 2.774 percent, from 2.829 percent on Wednesday. Prices for 10-year notes also pared losses to gain modestly, up 2/32 to yield 1.637 percent, compared to 1.644 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly rise in over two months, on the prospect of monetary policy remaining loose after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election, and worries about looming fiscal woes driving safe haven bids. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,732.25 an ounce by 0038 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of more than 3 percent -- the sharpest since late August. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged up on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as investors hoped for fresh economic stimulus measures in top metals consumer China on the back of a leadership transition there, although the looming fiscal crisis in the United States capped gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.6 percent to $7,671.75 per tonne by 0110 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Crude oil ended higher on Thursday, recovering from a steep plunge in the previous session, but gains were only modest as trepidation over Europe's economy and looming negotiations over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on the market. Brent December crude rose 43 cents to close at $107.25 a barrel, having swung from $106.12 to $108.17. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)