Stock Markets
DJIA 14,397.07 +67.58 Nikkei 12,396.55 +112.93
NASDAQ 3,244.37 +12.28 FTSE 6,483.58 +44.42
S&P 500 1,551.18 +6.92 Hang Seng 23,201.33 +111.19
SPI 200 Fut 5,128.00 +17.00 CRB Index 290.68 +0.33
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 2.063 +0.014 US 30 YR Bond 3.263 +0.015
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3004 1.3007 Yen US$ 96.20 96.25
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1580.61 Silver (Lon) 29.06
Gold (NY) 1580.0 Light Crude 91.75
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with
another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another
record closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed even the
most optimistic forecasts.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.58 points,
or 0.47 percent, to 14,397.07, another record closing high. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 6.92 points, or 0.45
percent, to 1,551.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
12.28 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 3,244.37.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares rose on Thursday but
shed most early gains after central banks held firm on their
monetary policy, confounding some investors' hopes of further
easing.
The FTSE 100 closed up 11.52 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,439.16, having faltered at the 6,460 level - a five year
high - for the second day running.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose to its highest since
Sept. 2008 on Monday morning as signs of recovery in the U.S.
jobs market boosted investor sentiment and a weaker yen fuelled
gains in exporters and banks.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 12,387.68 and the
broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 1,038.19, with
both at levels not seen since just before the collapse of Lehman
Brothers roiled global markets in September 2008.
Hong Kong - Shares were set to start higher on Monday,
helped by a 2 percent rise for global supply chain manager Li &
Fung after a positive U.S. payrolls report late last
week.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
23,131.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against
the yen and held an upper hand against other major currencies on
Monday after remarkable growth in U.S. employment added to
optimism over recovery in the world's largest economy.
The dollar changed hands at 96.13 yen, about 0.15
percent above its late U.S. levels and not far from Friday's
high of 96.60 yen, which was its highest level since Aug. 12,
2009.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday as a
surprise drop in jobless claims added to signs of a
strengthening labor market, raising hopes the world's largest
economy was gaining steam.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 14/32
in price to yield 1.986 percent, from 1.9427 percent on
Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged down on Monday as
better-than-expected U.S. employment data brightened economic
growth prospects and depressed safe haven buying, although the
central bank is expected to continue to prop up the economy
through 2013.
Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,576.04 an ounce by
0040 GMT, recovering from a two-week low of $1,560.80 in the
previous session.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper inched higher on Monday,
underpinned by short-covering after closing firmer for a first
week in four, as patchy growth indicators from top consumer
China overshadowed an emerging recovery in the U.S. labour
market.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.30 percent to $7,763.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, building on small
gains from the previous session when it logged its first higher
weekly close in four, up a modest 0.52 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude rose on Thursday by about a dollar a
barrel on jobless claims falling unexpectedly in the United
States and a weakening dollar, while Brent prices dropped
slightly after a North Sea pipeline restarted following a
shutdown.
Brent crude for April delivery LCOc1 fell 16 cents to
$110.90 per barrel by 1:54 p.m. EST <1854 GMT>. U.S. West Texas
Intermediate crude CLc1 rose by 99 cents a barrel to $91.42,
driving Brent's premium to WTI down to $19.36, from $20.63 per
barrel on Wednesday.
