---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,397.07 +67.58 Nikkei 12,396.55 +112.93 NASDAQ 3,244.37 +12.28 FTSE 6,483.58 +44.42 S&P 500 1,551.18 +6.92 Hang Seng 23,201.33 +111.19 SPI 200 Fut 5,128.00 +17.00 CRB Index 290.68 +0.33 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.063 +0.014 US 30 YR Bond 3.263 +0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3004 1.3007 Yen US$ 96.20 96.25 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1580.61 Silver (Lon) 29.06 Gold (NY) 1580.0 Light Crude 91.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out a historic week with another day of gains on Friday, as the Dow hit yet another record closing high on a payrolls report that surpassed even the most optimistic forecasts. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.58 points, or 0.47 percent, to 14,397.07, another record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 6.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,551.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 12.28 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 3,244.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares rose on Thursday but shed most early gains after central banks held firm on their monetary policy, confounding some investors' hopes of further easing. The FTSE 100 closed up 11.52 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,439.16, having faltered at the 6,460 level - a five year high - for the second day running. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose to its highest since Sept. 2008 on Monday morning as signs of recovery in the U.S. jobs market boosted investor sentiment and a weaker yen fuelled gains in exporters and banks. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 12,387.68 and the broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 1,038.19, with both at levels not seen since just before the collapse of Lehman Brothers roiled global markets in September 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to start higher on Monday, helped by a 2 percent rise for global supply chain manager Li & Fung after a positive U.S. payrolls report late last week. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 23,131.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar hovered near a 3-1/2-year high against the yen and held an upper hand against other major currencies on Monday after remarkable growth in U.S. employment added to optimism over recovery in the world's largest economy. The dollar changed hands at 96.13 yen, about 0.15 percent above its late U.S. levels and not far from Friday's high of 96.60 yen, which was its highest level since Aug. 12, 2009. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday as a surprise drop in jobless claims added to signs of a strengthening labor market, raising hopes the world's largest economy was gaining steam. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped 14/32 in price to yield 1.986 percent, from 1.9427 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged down on Monday as better-than-expected U.S. employment data brightened economic growth prospects and depressed safe haven buying, although the central bank is expected to continue to prop up the economy through 2013. Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,576.04 an ounce by 0040 GMT, recovering from a two-week low of $1,560.80 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper inched higher on Monday, underpinned by short-covering after closing firmer for a first week in four, as patchy growth indicators from top consumer China overshadowed an emerging recovery in the U.S. labour market. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.30 percent to $7,763.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, building on small gains from the previous session when it logged its first higher weekly close in four, up a modest 0.52 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude rose on Thursday by about a dollar a barrel on jobless claims falling unexpectedly in the United States and a weakening dollar, while Brent prices dropped slightly after a North Sea pipeline restarted following a shutdown. Brent crude for April delivery LCOc1 fell 16 cents to $110.90 per barrel by 1:54 p.m. EST <1854 GMT>. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 rose by 99 cents a barrel to $91.42, driving Brent's premium to WTI down to $19.36, from $20.63 per barrel on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)