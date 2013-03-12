-------------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,447.29 +50.22 Nikkei 12,391.84 +42.79
NASDAQ 3,252.87 +8.51 FTSE 6,503.63 +20.05
S&P 500 1,556.22 +5.04 Hang Seng 23,151.85 +61.15
SPI 200 Fut 5,157.00 +3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 2.07 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.269 +0.009
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3027 1.3030 Yen US$ 96.61 96.64
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1583.51 Silver (Lon) 28.99
Gold (NY) 1582.8 Light Crude 92.15

Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street rose modestly on Monday, lifting the
Dow to another record and giving the S&P 500 its seventh
straight advance as early weakness enticed buyers. The gains
briefly lifted the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest
intraday level since October 2007.
The Dow has gained over 10 percent for the year, while the
S&P 500 is up more than 9 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 8.51 points, or 0.26
percent, to close at 3,252.87.
LONDON - British equities rose to five-year highs on Monday,
with a rally on Wall Street eclipsing concerns about political
uncertainty in the euro zone and helping the FTSE 100 close
above the key 6,500 points mark.
The UK blue chip index closed up 20.05 points or 0.3 percent
at 6,503.63, extending gains after the U.S. S&P 500 hit
its strongest intraday levels since late 2007, continuing
to draw comfort from Friday's forecast-beating U.S. jobs data.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on
Tuesday, chalking up a fresh 4-1/2 year high as a softer yen and
expectations of monetary easing continued to drive up financials
and overlooked electronics firms were bought up.
The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 12,394.55 in early trade on
Tuesday, its highest level since early September 2008, while the
broader Topix also edged up 0.4 percent to 1,043.88.
HONG KONG- Shares were expected to start modestly higher on
Tuesday, with Sun Hung Kai Properties and other local
developers supporting gains on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 23,133
points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar hovered close to a recent 3-1/2-year
high against the yen on Monday after last week's strong U.S.
jobs data fanned speculation the Federal Reserve could back away
from its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than expected.
But the greenback edged lower against the euro as investors
booked profits after it hit a three-month high on Friday off the
U.S. government report showing surprisingly strong job gains in
February and a four-year low in the unemployment rate.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, was last at 82.618, below a
seven-month high of 82.924 hit on Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on
Monday as bearish pressure from better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data last week was offset by safe-haven bidding due to
disappointing economic data from China and a ratings downgrade
of Italy.
As of early Monday afternoon, benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were trading 1/32 lower in price with their
yield little changed from late Friday at 2.05 percent. Yields on
Friday touched 2.09 percent, marking their highest since April
2012.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold perched above $1,580 an ounce on Tuesday, as
an improved economic outlook provided little incentive to break
out of recent ranges, while a record-setting equity rally lured
investors away from the underperforming precious metal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.81 an ounce
by 0034 GMT. The metal has been trading between $1,560 to $1,585
since the start of March.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper edged higher on Tuesday, extending
its recovery from a ten-day trough hit the prior session, buoyed
by optimism about global economic prospects and as a narrowing
price gap encouraged Chinese traders to buy the international
contract.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose by $7,771 a tonne by 0126 GMT, reversing small losses from
the previous session when it finished down 0.13 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Monday, pressured by
disappointing data from world No. 2 oil consumer China, but
settled well above the session low.
Brent April crude fell 63 cents, or 0.57 percent, to
settle at $110.22 a barrel, having reached $110.72 and fallen to
as low as $109.53.
