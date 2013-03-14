-------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,455.28 +5.22 Nikkei 12,282.95 +43.29 NASDAQ 3,245.12 +2.8 FTSE 6,481.50 -29.12 S&P 500 1,555.52 +2.04 Hang Seng 22,408.48 -148.17 SPI 200 Fut 5,098.00 -1.00 CRB Index 294.32 -1.38 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.028 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 3.224 +0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.296 1.2964 Yen US$ 95.84 95.86 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1585.8 Silver (Lon) 28.82 Gold (NY) 1585.9 Light Crude 92.30 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow rising for the ninth straight session to another record, buoyed by surprisingly strong retail sales that suggested the economy is gaining momentum. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.22 points, or 0.04 percent, to 14,455.28, another record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 2.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,554.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.80 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 3,245.12. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index fell from five-year highs on Wednesday, retreating from a key technical resistance and leaving some investors bracing for further falls in the remainder of the month. The FTSE 100 closed down 29.12 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,481.50 after failing to break above its January 2008 high at around 6,534 the previous day - a level some investors were starting to see as a turning point, or "pivot". For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average advanced on Thursday following two straight days of losses as some exporters rebounded, but there was some caution ahead of the confirmation of Bank of Japan leadership nominees by parliament this week. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 12,273.78 after hitting a 54-month intraday high of 12,461 on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set to start weaker on Thursday, with New World Development leading losses among local property developers after two of the territory's leading banks raised mortgage rates for the first time since 2011. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 22,484.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The U.S. dollar hovered at seven-month highs against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors warmed to the greenback following bullish economic data, while dovish comments from New Zealand's central bank sent the kiwi dollar packing. The dollar index stood at 82.899, having climbed as far as 83.055 after U.S. retail sales rose at their fastest clip in five months in February. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday on news of stronger-than-expected retail sales in February, but nearly all the day's losses were erased after the Treasury's sale of 10-year notes drew strong demand. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 9/32 immediately before the auction, had erased that loss and was nearly unchanged on the day in mid-afternoon trade. It yielded 2.02 percent, down from 2.05 percent at the bidding deadline, and unchanged from late Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold steadied just below $1,590 an ounce early on Thursday after slipping in the previous session when upbeat U.S. retail sales strengthened the outlook for the world's top economy and dampened bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.55 an ounce by 0020 GMT. Indications that the global economy, led by recent positive data from the United States, is on a better footing this year has driven investors away from gold, with spot prices down 5 percent this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper slipped on Thursday, under pressure from a stronger dollar after U.S. retail sales data underlined a recovery in the world's top economy, while Chinese consumers stay on the sidelines given ample domestic supply. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.21 percent to $7,768.75 a tonne by 0128 GMT, extending small losses from the previous session when it pulled back from two-week highs. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Brent crude fell on Wednesday on a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories, a firming dollar, and a forecast from the International Energy Agency that oil demand will shrink. Brent fell $1.13 a barrel to settle at $108.52, below its 200-day moving average of $109.37, a technical support level monitored by traders. U.S. crude futures fell 2 cents to settle at $92.52 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)