----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,514.11 -25.03 Nikkei 12,297.07 -263.88
NASDAQ 3,249.07 -9.86 FTSE 6,489.65 -39.76
S&P 500 1,560.70 -2.53 Hang Seng 22,072.61 -46.50
SPI 200 Fut 5,099.00 -23.00 CRB Index 296.44 +0.18
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.9182 -0.073 US 30 YR Bond 3.134 -0.077
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2904 1.2906 Yen US$ 94.67 94.70
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1569.54 Silver (Lon) 28.75
Gold (NY) 1596.1 Light Crude 92.19
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Friday, ending the Dow
Jones industrial average's longest winning streak since 1996 as
investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 25.03
points, or 0.17 percent, to 14,514.11 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index shed 2.53 points, or 0.16 percent, to
1,560.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 9.86
points, or 0.30 percent, to end at 3,249.07.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's main share index slipped 0.6 percent on
Friday, with heavyweight banks and energy stocks leading the
losses after data from the U.S. failed to boost prices past the
five-year highs set in the previous session.
The FTSE 100 was down 39.76 points at the close, or 0.6
percent, at 6,489.65, with the financial and energy sectors
combining to take over 25 points off the index.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 1.9 percent on
Monday morning, pulling back from a 54-month high on uncertainty
over an unusual bailout proposal for Cyprus, threatening to
reignite the euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei lost 235.56 points to 12,325.39, breaking
below its five-day moving average of 12,364.63.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Shares were set to start lower on Monday,
dragged by a 3.5 percent loss for Chinese property developer
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, topping losses
among Hang Seng Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent
at 22185.32. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 2 percent
lower.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The euro plunged and traders squeezed the yen
sharply higher on Monday in Asia as news that Cyprus' bailout
plan includes taxing depositors was taken as a dangerous
precedent that could ultimately trigger bank runs elsewhere in
the region.
The euro last bought 122.34 yen, down 1.9
percent. The 55-day moving average provided support during the
yen's correction at the end of last month and a close below the
average, now at 121.69 yen, could herald a deeper correction.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as lower
stock prices and an unexpected drop in March U.S. consumer
sentiment enhanced the allure of safe-haven U.S. government
debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday
traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 2.00 percent, down from
2.04 percent late Thursday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold rose above $1,600 for the first time in
more than two weeks on Monday as an unusual bailout package for
Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the euro zone,
attracting investors to seek safety in gold.
Spot gold rose to a 2-1/2-week high of $1,608.30 an
ounce earlier in the day, before easing to $1,600.96 by 0024
GMT, up 0.6 percent from the previous close.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Friday with appetite for risk waning
after the release of a set of mixed economic data from the
United States, while rising stocks of the metal in China
reinforced uncertainty about future demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, was
untraded at the close, but was last bid at $7,751, down 0.6
percent from Thursday's close and on track for a weekly increase
of only 0.2 percent.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures settled higher on Friday,
driven by strong U.S. industrial output data in the world's
largest oil consumer and a weaker U.S. dollar.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 42 cents higher at
$93.45 per barrel on Friday.
Brent crude oil settled up 86 cents or 0.79 percent
at $109.82 per barrel also on strong U.S. economic data, and
Middle East supply concerns.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)