--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,452.06 -62.05 Nikkei 12,467.18 +246.55
NASDAQ 3,237.59 -11.48 FTSE 6,457.92 -31.73
S&P 500 1,552.08 -8.62 Hang Seng 22,083.36 -449.75
SPI 200 Fut 5,044.00 +38.00 CRB Index 294.45 -1.99
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.9651 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.1934 +0.01
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2955 1.2958 Yen US$ 95.66 95.72
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1604.00 Silver (Lon) 28.93
Gold (NY) 1603.3 Light Crude 93.86
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a plan to tax
bank accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout
stoked worries that it could threaten the stability of financial
institutions in the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 62.05
points, or 0.43 percent, to 14,452.06 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index shed 8.60 points, or 0.55 percent, to
1,552.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.48
points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 3,237.59.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as a surprise
deposit tax in Cyprus hit banking shares, but the index ended
off early lows as investors saw limited risk of larger European
countries considering such a move.
The FTSE 100 closed down 31.73 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,457.92 points, well off an intra-day low of
6,386.17 and just 1.1 percent off a 5-year closing peak hit on
Thursday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rebounded 1.9 percent on
Tuesday, regaining some but not all ground lost after a proposal
to tax Cyprus savers to help fund the island's bailout raised
concerns about the stability of Europe's banking sector.
The Nikkei gained 227.13 points to 12,447.76 after
sliding 2.7 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day
drop in 10 months.
Hong Kong - Shares were likely to open modestly higher on
Tuesday, with benchmark index gains buoyed by a 2 percent climb
for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at
22,138.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro licked its wounds near three-month lows
versus the dollar on Tuesday, with the plan to tax Cyprus
savings accounts to help fund a bank bailout fuelling fears for
the stability of euro zone financial institutions.
The euro traded at $1.2957, flat from late U.S.
levels and not far from a three-month low of $1.2882 hit on
Monday, with its 200-day moving average of $1.2875 on Tuesday a
strong support.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries jumped in heavy
trading on Monday, taking benchmark yields to their lowest in
almost two weeks as a euro zone plan to seize money from Cypriot
bank deposits rattled investors around the world.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded up
10/32 in price to yield 1.956 percent, after earlier falling to
as low as 1.90 percent. The notes ended on Friday yielding 1.99
percent. Monday's yield was the lowest since March 6.
Thirty year bonds gained 15/32 in price to yield
3.187 percent, with yields falling as low as 3.12 percent
overnight. Bond yields ended Friday at 3.21 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered above $1,600 on Tuesday as
nervousness around Cyprus' upcoming vote on a levy on bank
deposits supported safe haven interest in gold, while outflows
from exchange-traded gold funds kept gains in check.
Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,605.20 an
ounce by 0024 GMT, near a 2-1/2-week high of $1,610.81 hit in
the previous session.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Tuesday above
four-month lows hit in the previous session but investors stayed
on the sidelines, wary about a controversial bailout plan for
Cyprus, while consumers watched for more opportune levels to
buy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.20 percent to $7,591 a tonne by 0109 GMT, paring some
losses from the previous session when it fell more than two
percent to $7,545.75 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 9.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil slipped to near $109 a barrel on
Monday after touching a three-month low, as a plan to tax bank
accounts in debt-laden Cyprus sparked fears of further turmoil
in the euro zone.
Prices fell as low as $107.78 a barrel in early trade, a
level last hit in mid-December, but recovered after stronger
employment data in the United States bolstered the outlook for
energy demand.
