--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,452.06 -62.05 Nikkei 12,467.18 +246.55 NASDAQ 3,237.59 -11.48 FTSE 6,457.92 -31.73 S&P 500 1,552.08 -8.62 Hang Seng 22,083.36 -449.75 SPI 200 Fut 5,044.00 +38.00 CRB Index 294.45 -1.99 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.9651 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 3.1934 +0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2955 1.2958 Yen US$ 95.66 95.72 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1604.00 Silver (Lon) 28.93 Gold (NY) 1603.3 Light Crude 93.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout stoked worries that it could threaten the stability of financial institutions in the euro zone. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 62.05 points, or 0.43 percent, to 14,452.06 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 8.60 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,552.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 3,237.59. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as a surprise deposit tax in Cyprus hit banking shares, but the index ended off early lows as investors saw limited risk of larger European countries considering such a move. The FTSE 100 closed down 31.73 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,457.92 points, well off an intra-day low of 6,386.17 and just 1.1 percent off a 5-year closing peak hit on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rebounded 1.9 percent on Tuesday, regaining some but not all ground lost after a proposal to tax Cyprus savers to help fund the island's bailout raised concerns about the stability of Europe's banking sector. The Nikkei gained 227.13 points to 12,447.76 after sliding 2.7 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day drop in 10 months. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were likely to open modestly higher on Tuesday, with benchmark index gains buoyed by a 2 percent climb for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 22,138.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro licked its wounds near three-month lows versus the dollar on Tuesday, with the plan to tax Cyprus savings accounts to help fund a bank bailout fuelling fears for the stability of euro zone financial institutions. The euro traded at $1.2957, flat from late U.S. levels and not far from a three-month low of $1.2882 hit on Monday, with its 200-day moving average of $1.2875 on Tuesday a strong support. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries jumped in heavy trading on Monday, taking benchmark yields to their lowest in almost two weeks as a euro zone plan to seize money from Cypriot bank deposits rattled investors around the world. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded up 10/32 in price to yield 1.956 percent, after earlier falling to as low as 1.90 percent. The notes ended on Friday yielding 1.99 percent. Monday's yield was the lowest since March 6. Thirty year bonds gained 15/32 in price to yield 3.187 percent, with yields falling as low as 3.12 percent overnight. Bond yields ended Friday at 3.21 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered above $1,600 on Tuesday as nervousness around Cyprus' upcoming vote on a levy on bank deposits supported safe haven interest in gold, while outflows from exchange-traded gold funds kept gains in check. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,605.20 an ounce by 0024 GMT, near a 2-1/2-week high of $1,610.81 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Tuesday above four-month lows hit in the previous session but investors stayed on the sidelines, wary about a controversial bailout plan for Cyprus, while consumers watched for more opportune levels to buy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.20 percent to $7,591 a tonne by 0109 GMT, paring some losses from the previous session when it fell more than two percent to $7,545.75 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 9. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil slipped to near $109 a barrel on Monday after touching a three-month low, as a plan to tax bank accounts in debt-laden Cyprus sparked fears of further turmoil in the euro zone. Prices fell as low as $107.78 a barrel in early trade, a level last hit in mid-December, but recovered after stronger employment data in the United States bolstered the outlook for energy demand. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)