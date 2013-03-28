---------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,526.16 -33.49 Nikkei 12,298.61 -195.18
NASDAQ 3,256.52 +4.04 FTSE 6,387.56 -11.81
S&P 500 1,562.85 -0.92 Hang Seng 22,214.39 -249.38
SPI 200 Fut 4,994.00 -10.00 CRB Index 298.38 +1.66
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.835 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 3.073 -0.01
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2787 1.2789 Yen US$ 94.07 94.09
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1605.59 Silver (Lon) 28.77
Gold (NY) 1605.5 Light Crude 96.60
---------------------------------------------------------------
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rebounded from early declines to
close little changed on Wednesday, but investors were still
worried about the chance of a run on Cypriot banks and its
possible implications for other euro-zone lenders.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.49 points or
0.23 percent, to 14,526.16 at the close. The S&P 500 lost
just 0.92 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 1,562.85.
The Nasdaq Composite added 4.04 points or 0.12 percent,
to close at 3,256.52.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares closed lower in a choppy
session on Wednesday, with Cypriot banks due to reopen on
Thursday and fears growing that the euro zone is slipping back
into crisis.
London's blue chips closed down 11.81 points, or 0.2
percent at 6,387.56, above the intraday low of 6,344.19 and
bouncing off 6,380, its 3-month rising support level - one
technical measure of support for a market that is trending up
when viewed in the longer term.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday as
exporters fell on weakness in the euro due to concerns about
Italy's funding costs and the rescue deal for Cyprus.
The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 12,390.18, staying
below its 5-day moving average of 12,448.48.
- - - -
HONG KONG - China shares were headed for their worst loss in
nearly a month on Thursday, with banks taking a hit after they
were ordered to tighten control over wealth management products
and improve transparency.
The Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent, while the
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong lost 1.6 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/TOKYO - The euro languished at four-month lows on
Thursday, having suffered a further setback as a rise in Italy's
funding costs weighed on markets already worried about the
ramifications of Cyprus' controversial rescue deal.
The common currency was at $1.2785, flat on the day
but down about 7 percent since peaking at $1.3711 last month and
near four-month low of $1.2750 hit on Wednesday.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Fears about the euro zone sent benchmark 10-year
Treasuries yields to more than three-week lows and helped them
break below technical resistance on Wednesday as investors
fretted over further bank restructurings and Italy's soft bond
auction.
Ten-year Treasuries were last up 17/32 in price
to yield 1.85 percent, down from 1.91 percent late on Tuesday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold shrugged off a firm U.S. dollar and held
steady on Thursday on worries the rescue deal for Cyprus could
become a template for solving banking crises in the euro zone,
prompting investors to turn to bullion for safety.
Gold was little changed at $1,604.91 an ounce by
0025 GMT. Gold was on track to rise about 1.6 percent in March,
which would be its first monthly gain after posting losses in
the last five months.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday from a
one-week low hit in the previous session as traders closed out
short positions ahead of a long holiday weekend, while prices
were set to end the month and quarter down due to a lack of
robust Chinese demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 0.14 percent to $7,618.75 a tonne by 0211 GMT,
reversing a small decline from the previous session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday in choppy
trading as U.S. heating oil rallied on falling distillate
inventories, while rising crude oil stockpiles in the United
States and the stronger dollar limited gains.
Brent May crude rose 33 cents to settle at $109.69 a
barrel, after reaching $109.98, testing resistance near its
200-day moving average of $109.90. The session low was $108.85.
U.S. May crude rose 24 cents to settle at $96.58 a
barrel, having traded from $95.58 to $96.84, which was the
highest intraday price in five weeks.
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)