-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,572.85 -5.69 Nikkei 12,107.40 -27.62 NASDAQ 3,239.17 -28.35 FTSE 6,411.74 +24.18 S&P 500 1,562.17 -7.02 Hang Seng 22,341.12 +41.49 SPI 200 Fut 4,988.00 +21.00 CRB Index 294.59 -1.80 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.838 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.078 0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2865 1.2868 Yen US$ 93.03 93.06 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1601.55 Silver (Lon) 28.08 Gold (NY) 1602.3 Light Crude 96.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended losses and the Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Monday, dragged down by losses in shares of Apple. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,572.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.02 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,562.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.35 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,239.17. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed up in March, equalling its record streak of monthly gains, as traders positioned for the end of the quarter, aided by improved sentiment over the bailout of Cyprus. The FTSE 100 closed up 24.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,411.74, with financials, which include banks, asset managers and insurers, adding 7 points to the index as they rallied from recent three-month lows. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average dropped 1.8 percent to below the 12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks, with exporters like Canon taking a beating after weak U.S. factory data raised concerns about the recovery of the world's biggest economy. The Nikkei was down 213.87 points at 11,921.15 in midmorning trade, breaking below its 25-day moving average of 12,126.59 and extending the previous session's 2.1 percent decline. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, with Shui On Land tumbling 12.3 percent after the Hong Kong property developer announced plans to offer up to 2.25 billion share rights at a 45 percent discount to its Thursday closing price. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 22,203.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.8 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY- The yen shot to a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data prompted investors to sell the greenback. The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 93.04 yen, having fallen as far as 92.96, the greenback's lowest level against the Japanese currency since early March. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday, building on three straight weekly gains, after data showed U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in March, feeding worries about the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy. Ten-year Treasuries, in the minus column before the ISM manufacturing report came out, moved into the plus column afterwards and last traded up 4/32, yielding 1.838 percent, down slightly from 1.85 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold extended gains on Tuesday as the dollar dropped after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data suggested the world's largest economy lost some momentum at the end of the first quarter. U.S. gold for June was steady at $1,601.70 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper fell to its lowest level in more than nine months on Monday, pressured by a weak euro and new measures to douse China's red hot property sector, while the London Metal Exchange was closed, draining liquidity from the market. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell more than 2 percent to 53,600 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, its lowest since June 27, before closing at 53,740 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose above $111 a barrel in choppy trading on Monday as a weaker dollar provided support, while U.S. crude prices fell as a pipeline leak in Arkansas threatened to increase the glut of oil in the U.S. Midwest. Brent May crude rose $1.20 to $111.22 a barrel by 1:06 p.m. EDT (1706 GMT), having risen above the 200-day moving average of $110.05. Kicking off second-quarter trading on Monday, U.S. May crude was down 28 cents at $96.95 a barrel, after hitting a six-week high of $97.80 during the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)