---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,550.35 -111.66 Nikkei 12,149.17 -213.03 NASDAQ 3,218.60 -36.26 FTSE 6,420.28 -70.38 S&P 500 1,553.69 -16.56 Hang Seng 22,337.49 -30.33 SPI 200 Fut 4,922.00 -32.00 CRB Index 289.85 -3.67 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8055 -0.001 US 30 YR Bond 3.044 -0.013 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2846 1.2848 Yen US$ 92.94 92.97 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1544.46 Silver (Lon) 26.79 Gold (NY) 1544.4 Light Crude 94.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected economic data caused investors to trim positions ahead of Friday's jobs report and U.S. defense secretary expressed concern over North Korea. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 111.66 points, or 0.76 percent, at 14,550.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 16.56 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,553.69, its biggest daily percentage decline since Feb. 25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 36.26 points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,218.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended lower on Wednesday, with poor U.S. data reigniting concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's biggest economy and hurting growth-linked sectors such as mining and banking. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 70.38 points, or 1.1 percent, lower at 6,420.28 on concerns about the sustainability of U.S. economic recovery and its impact on metals demand and banking activities. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average dropped 1.7 percent on Thursday, with sentiment affected by concerns over the U.S. recovery after weaker-than-expected data as markets waited on the outcome of a crucial Bank of Japan policy meeting. The Nikkei shed 208.17 points to 12,154.03, after rebounding 3 percent on Wednesday from steep losses earlier in the week. Thursday's drop took the index back below its 25-day moving average of 12,203.93. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen held near one-month highs against the dollar early in Asia on Thursday, with investors adopting a cautious stance as they waited to see just how aggressive the Bank of Japan will be in tackling deflation. The greenback was last at 93.05 yen, having drifted down from a session high of 93.69 on Wednesday. It has lost nearly 4 percent from a 3-1/2 year peak of 96.71 set a few weeks ago. Initial support is seen around 92.55, the 23.6 percent retracement of its Nov-March rally. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday after tepid jobs and service sector data dampened hopes for key labor market figures due on Friday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 3/32 of a point before these reports became available, rose 15/32 in the New York afternoon, the yield easing to 1.812 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold dropped for a third straight day on Thursday, holding near a nine-month low hit in the previous session, after a steep decline in equities and disappointing U.S. private-sector job report prompted investors to cash in bullion to cover losses. Gold lost $3.66 an ounce to $1,553.69 by 0041 GMT after falling to $1,549.69 on Wednesday, its lowest level since June. The metal, a traditional safe haven that rose more than a percent last month, also failed to respond to rising geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper slipped to its lowest in eight months on Thursday after weak jobs data sparked worries a U.S. labour market recovery may not prove sustained, hurting demand expectations for metals in a thin market with China out for a two-day break. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to its lowest since August 3 at $7,356.25 a tonne before paring loses to $7,369 a tonne by 0130 GMT, still down 0.24 percent and extending losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday as U.S. crude oil inventories grew to their highest level since 1990 and weak economic data stoked worries about U.S. energy demand. Brent crude was down $2.72 at $107.97 a barrel at 12:52 p.m. EST (1652 GMT), having fallen as low as $107.78. U.S. crude was down $2.19 at $95 a barrel, having fallen to $94.89, just above the 50-day moving average at $94.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)