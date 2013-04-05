---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,606.11 +55.76 Nikkei 13,109.58 +475.04 NASDAQ 3,224.98 +6.38 FTSE 6,344.12 -76.16 S&P 500 1,559.98 +6.29 Hang Seng 21,868.88 -466.55 SPI 200 Fut 4,916.00 +16.00 CRB Index 288.47 -1.29 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.764 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.983 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2923 1.2926 Yen US$ 97.02 97.06 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1551.14 Silver (Lon) 26.84 Gold (NY) 1551.3 Light Crude 93.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced aggressive, market-lifting policies to jump-start its economy, but weak U.S. jobs data capped gains. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 55.76 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,606.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.29 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,559.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.38 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,224.98. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell for a second session in a row on Thursday, hitting a one-month low on weak U.S. data and the absence of fresh stimulus measures from the European Central Bank. The FTSE 100 closed down 76.16 points or 1.2 percent at 6,344.12 points, its lowest finish since March 4 and a further retreat from a 5-year peak of 6,533.99 points set last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares jumped to near five-year highs and government bond prices rose sharply on Friday, with the long-end of the yield curve inverting, a day after the Bank of Japan announced extraordinary stimulus measures to reignite the world's third-largest economy. Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds sank as much as 12 basis points to a record low of 0.315 percent on Friday morning, while Tokyo's Nikkei stock average jumped as much as 4.7 percent to above 13,000 points for the first time since August 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday as lower oil prices pull down the three Chinese oil majors, with PetroChina and CNOOC each down more than 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.5 percent at 22,230.9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen slumped to a 3-1/2 year low versus the dollar on Friday, after suffering its biggest fall since late 2008 on Thursday, when the Bank of Japan surprised markets with a radical campaign of monetary expansion to attack deflation. The dollar extended its gains against the yen and rose to as high as 97.06 yen on trading platform EBS, a level not seen since August 2009. The dollar last stood at 96.88 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury debt market rallied on Thursday as investors sought higher-yielding dollar assets after the Bank of Japan said it would step up asset purchases to boost its economy, sending Japanese bond yields to record lows. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 15/32 in price at 102-4/32, yielding 1.763 percent, down 5.3 basis points from Wednesday. The 10-year yield encountered chart resistance in the 1.75 percent area, near its 200-day moving average. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Friday but held near its weakest since May last year as investors waited for key U.S. jobs data for more clues on the health of the world's largest economy, while a drop in ETF holdings dragged on prices. Gold was little changed at $1,553.56 an ounce by 0033 GMT, still heading for a second week of decline. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday, not far from 8-month lows hit the prior session, buttressed by the Bank of Japan's unprecedented stimulus and biding time ahead of a headline U.S. jobs report with top consumer China out on holiday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded little changed at $7,428.50 a tonne by 0204 GMT, easing 0.15 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude edged up toward $107 per barrel on Friday after hitting a 5-month low in the prior session, but prices were headed for their worst week in a month as bleak U.S. data and bulging inventories dimmed the outlook for demand. Brent rose 14 cents to $106.48 a barrel by 0236 GMT, off an earlier high of $106.65. It dropped to a five-month low of $105.29 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)