---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,565.25 -40.86 Nikkei 13,091.95 +258.31
NASDAQ 3,203.86 -21.12 FTSE 6,249.78 -94.34
S&P 500 1,553.28 -6.70 Hang Seng 21,686.72 -40.18
SPI 200 Fut 4,890.00 -5.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.7009 -0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.8712 -0.005
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2989 1.2992 Yen US$ 98.37 98.39
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1577.94 Silver (Lon) 27.27
Gold (NY) 1578.1 Light Crude 92.79
---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Updates with latest numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended their worst week this year
with losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report
undermined confidence in the economy and first-quarter earnings
growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.86
points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,565.25. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.70 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,553.28.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.12 points, or
0.66 percent, at 3,203.86.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its worst weekly
loss since November after falling for a third straight session
on Friday when weak U.S. jobs data dampened expectations of
steady recovery in the world's largest economy.
The index of Britain's 100 largest shares, which derive
around a quarter of their earnings from North America, fell 1.5
percent to 6,249.78 points taking its weekly loss to 2.5
percent, on news that U.S. employers hired at the slowest pace
in nine months in March.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average climbed as much as 3.1
percent to hover near a 5-year high on Monday, and bond prices
inched up as investors responded positively to the Bank of
Japan's move to begin buying longer-dated bonds immediately to
beat deflation.
The Nikkei was up 2.3 percent at 13,127.65 in late
morning trade, after earlier rising to 13,225.22, levels last
tracked in August 2008. The market shrugged off a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report that raised concerns that
the recovery in the world's largest economy may be losing steam.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- China shares returned from a four-day holiday
weekend at their lowest since late December early on Monday, as
bird flu worries hit tourism-related sectors while the property
sector lost ground on more sales curbs.
Hong Kong property developers were among the underperformers
after local media reported disappointing secondary housing
market sales over the weekend, tipping the Hang Seng Index
down 0.1 percent at 0200 GMT.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY- The yen hit fresh lows against a host of major
currencies on Monday, resuming its slide on reports the Bank of
Japan would immediately begin buying longer-dated bonds to
underline its determination to beat deflation.
The euro climbed as far as 128.32 yen, its highest
since January 2010, before pulling back to 127.78 yen, 0.8
percent up from late U.S. levels on Friday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Friday and
yields fell to their lowest this year after data showed far
fewer jobs were created than expected in March, fuelling worries
the beleaguered labour market will drag on the economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 17/32,
their yields falling to 1.708 percent from 1.76 percent late
Thursday and from 2.06 percent less than four weeks ago.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday, but stayed near
highs hit in the previous session when it rose by the most since
November on poor U.S. jobs data that reinforced expectations the
Federal Reserve will sustain its bullion-boosting monetary
stimulus programme.
Spot gold slipped 0.4 percent to $1,575.99 an ounce
by 0034 GMT, also hurt by a firmer dollar versus a basket of
currencies.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper steadied on Monday after dropping
for three consecutive weeks, although a bleak U.S. jobs report
for March that stoked worries about the state of the world's
largest economy is expected to keep a lid on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
by 0.23 percent to $7,423 a tonne by 0118 GMT. It has dropped
more than 4 percent over the past three weeks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK- Brent crude futures fell 2 percent on Friday and
posted the biggest percentage week-on-week loss since June as a
weak U.S. jobs report fuelled concerns about the economy of the
world's largest oil consumer.
Brent crude fell $2.22, or 2.09 percent, to settle
at $104.12 a barrel, having fallen as low as $103.62.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)