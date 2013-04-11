------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,802.24 +128.78 Nikkei 13,398.41 +110.28 NASDAQ 3,297.25 +59.40 FTSE 6,387.37 +74.16 S&P 500 1,587.73 +19.12 Hang Seng 22,211.63 +177.07 SPI 200 Fut 5,004.00 +36.00 CRB Index 290.79 -0.20 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8034 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.9991 -0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3056 1.3058 Yen US$ 99.50 99.56 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1560.45 Silver (Lon) 27.55 Gold (NY) 1560.4 Light Crude 94.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical shares led the way higher for a second straight day. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 128.78 points, or 0.88 percent, to 14,802.24 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 19.12 points, or 1.22 percent, to 1,587.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 59.40 points, or 1.83 percent, to close at 3,297.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, as a surge in U.S. stock markets and robust Chinese data buoyed sentiment and boosted bank and mining stocks. The FTSE 100 closed up 1.2 percent, or 74.16 points higher, at 6,387.37 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since July 2008 on Thursday morning as the central bank's unprecedented stimulus measures continued to lure buyers for reflationary stocks like property developers and banks. The Nikkei rose 1.3 percent to 13,455.70 in mid-morning trade after earlier rising to 13,496.28, the highest since July 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start higher on Thursday, with gains on benchmark indexes buoyed by a 3.3 percent jump for China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the mainland's largest coal producer. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,198.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start 0.7 percent higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar came within a hair's breadth of 100 yen early in Asia on Thursday with the Japanese currency seeing little respite in selling pressure after the Bank of Japan reiterated its resolve to pull the economy out of a deflationary funk. The greenback bought 99.79 yen, having risen as high as 99.88. It has gained more than 7 percent on the yen since the BOJ last week unveiled a radical stimulus programme that even eclipsed the Federal Reserve's own massive plan. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices sank on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting fuelled fears the U.S. central bank might slow or stop buying bonds by year-end. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 16/32 lower in price, yielding 1.807 percent compared with 1.752 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond was down 1-12/32 in price for a yield of 3.005 percent, up from 2.938 percent late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell to its weakest level in nearly a week on Thursday as strong shares boosted demand for riskier assets, while signs the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme could be easing towards an end dented bullion's safe-haven appeal. Gold had dropped $4.35 an ounce to $1,553.79 by 0037 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 5 at $1,553.10. The metal declined more than 1 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day fall since Feb. 20. U.S. gold for June delivery was at $1,553.90 an ounce, down $4.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Thursday, supported by growing optimism over China's economic revival after lending surged in March, but consumers were reluctant to chase prices that hit two-week highs earlier in the week given global oversupply. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,544 a tonne by 0114 GMT, after closing down 0.66 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, dragged down by a steep sell-off in U.S. gasoline futures after a U.S. government report showed an unexpected build in domestic gasoline inventories. Brent May crude settled down 44 cents at $105.79 a barrel, having retreated from a session high of $106.47. Brent's May contract expires on Monday. U.S. May crude settled up 44 cents at $94.64 a barrel, having swung from $93.40 to $94.82 For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)