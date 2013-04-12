------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,865.14 +62.90 Nikkei 13,440.44 -108.72 NASDAQ 3,300.16 +2.90 FTSE 6,416.14 +28.77 S&P 500 1,593.37 +5.64 Hang Seng 22,140.82 +39.55 SPI 200 Fut 5,024.00 +9.00 CRB Index 289.94 -0.84 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7861 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.9905 -0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3118 1.3120 Yen US$ 99.58 99.62 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1561.55 Silver (Lon) 27.66 Gold (NY) 1561.6 Light Crude 93.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to new closing highs as positive data on the labor market and an encouraging retail outlook eased recent concerns about economic growth. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62.90 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 14,865.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.64 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,593.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 2.90 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,300.16. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, helped by a surge in retailer Marks & Spencer and financial stocks as well as by strong data on the U.S. economy. The FTSE 100 rose 28.77 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,416.14 points, having extended gains in the afternoon after better-than-expected jobless claims data from the United States, the world's largest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was down at the midday break as the market took a breather after a recent run of gains to an almost five-year high, but the benchmark was underpinned by optimism that bold government and central bank policies would revitalise the economy. The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 13,440.44 at the midday break. It opened up 0.1 percent at 13,568.25, its highest level since July 2008, before moving into negative territory. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start higher on Friday, with Chinese consumer names Want Want China and Tingyi Holdings leading percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,185.4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar stayed within spitting distance of 100 yen in Asia on Friday as dips were met with buying interest, putting dollar/yen on track for a second week of gains and the biggest two-week rise in four years. The dollar bought 99.69 yen in early trade, having dipped to 99.10 overnight where buyers quickly emerged. Earlier in the week, it came within an inch of 100 yen, but ran into heavy option-related offers ahead of the psychological level. A break above would bring the April 2009 peak of 101.45 into view For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a three-day rise in yields lured investors to buy government debt both on the open market and at a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds, the final part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated supply. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 3/32 higher to yield 1.795 percent, down 1.0 basis point from late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last traded 2/32 higher to yield 3.001 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was barely changed on Friday, but was on track for a third straight weekly drop as strong stock markets lured investors seeking better returns while outflows from exchange-traded funds reflected the precious metal's shaky outlook. Gold was steady at $1,560.86 an ounce by 0040 GMT after falling to its weakest in nearly a week on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell on Friday but was set to close the week up by more than 2 percent on modest seasonal strength in consumer demand in China, but gains were capped by fitful growth prospects in Europe and the United States. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.44 percent to $7,576 a tonne by 0114 GMT, erasing gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for oil demand growth this year, the third of the world's top forecasters to do so at a time of growing supplies. Brent May crude settled $1.52 lower at $104.27 a barrel, after touching a session low of $103.70. Brent's May contract expires on Monday. U.S. May crude settled off $1.13 at $93.51 a barrel, well below its 50-day moving average of $94.33. It dropped as low as $93.06 during the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)