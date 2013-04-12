------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,865.14 +62.90 Nikkei 13,440.44 -108.72
NASDAQ 3,300.16 +2.90 FTSE 6,416.14 +28.77
S&P 500 1,593.37 +5.64 Hang Seng 22,140.82 +39.55
SPI 200 Fut 5,024.00 +9.00 CRB Index 289.94 -0.84
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.7861 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.9905 -0.006
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3118 1.3120 Yen US$ 99.58 99.62
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1561.55 Silver (Lon) 27.66
Gold (NY) 1561.6 Light Crude 93.37
Updates with latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on
Thursday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to new closing highs
as positive data on the labor market and an encouraging retail
outlook eased recent concerns about economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62.90
points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 14,865.14. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 5.64 points, or 0.36 percent, to
1,593.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 2.90
points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,300.16.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose for the fourth
consecutive day on Thursday, helped by a surge in retailer Marks
& Spencer and financial stocks as well as by strong data
on the U.S. economy.
The FTSE 100 rose 28.77 points, or 0.5 percent, to
6,416.14 points, having extended gains in the afternoon after
better-than-expected jobless claims data from the United States,
the world's largest economy.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was down at the midday
break as the market took a breather after a recent run of gains
to an almost five-year high, but the benchmark was underpinned
by optimism that bold government and central bank policies would
revitalise the economy.
The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 13,440.44 at the
midday break. It opened up 0.1 percent at 13,568.25, its highest
level since July 2008, before moving into negative territory.
Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start higher on Friday,
with Chinese consumer names Want Want China and Tingyi
Holdings leading percentage gains among Hang Seng
Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at
22,185.4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.4
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar stayed within spitting distance of 100
yen in Asia on Friday as dips were met with buying interest,
putting dollar/yen on track for a second week of gains and the
biggest two-week rise in four years.
The dollar bought 99.69 yen in early trade, having
dipped to 99.10 overnight where buyers quickly emerged. Earlier
in the week, it came within an inch of 100 yen, but ran into
heavy option-related offers ahead of the psychological level. A
break above would bring the April 2009 peak of 101.45 into view
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a
three-day rise in yields lured investors to buy government debt
both on the open market and at a $13 billion auction of 30-year
bonds, the final part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated
supply.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
3/32 higher to yield 1.795 percent, down 1.0 basis point from
late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond last traded 2/32 higher to
yield 3.001 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was barely changed on Friday, but was on
track for a third straight weekly drop as strong stock markets
lured investors seeking better returns while outflows from
exchange-traded funds reflected the precious metal's shaky
outlook.
Gold was steady at $1,560.86 an ounce by 0040 GMT
after falling to its weakest in nearly a week on Thursday.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper fell on Friday but was set to
close the week up by more than 2 percent on modest seasonal
strength in consumer demand in China, but gains were capped by
fitful growth prospects in Europe and the United States.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.44 percent to $7,576 a tonne by 0114 GMT, erasing
gains from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday after the
International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for oil
demand growth this year, the third of the world's top
forecasters to do so at a time of growing supplies.
Brent May crude settled $1.52 lower at $104.27 a
barrel, after touching a session low of $103.70. Brent's May
contract expires on Monday.
U.S. May crude settled off $1.13 at $93.51 a barrel,
well below its 50-day moving average of $94.33. It dropped as
low as $93.06 during the session.
