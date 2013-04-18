-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,618.59 -138.19 Nikkei 13,329.36 -53.53 NASDAQ 3,204.67 -59.96 FTSE 6,244.21 -60.37 S&P 500 1,552.01 -22.56 Hang Seng 21,523.88 -45.79 SPI 200 Fut 4,969.00 -33.00 CRB Index 280.87 -2.35 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.688 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.869 -0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3044 1.3045 Yen US$ 98.10 98.11 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1362.36 Silver (Lon) 23.06 Gold (NY) 1362.3 Light Crude 86.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in a broad market selloff Wednesday, led by a sharp drop in Apple shares on worries about slowing demand for its products and weaker-than-expected results from Bank of America that battered the financial sector. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 138.19 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,618.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 22.56 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,552.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 59.96 points, or 1.84 percent, at 3,204.67.. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to a 10-week closing low on Wednesday, pulled down by resource stocks on mounting concerns that global growth could weaken, hurting demand for commodities. Charts pointed to further declines for the blue chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 60.37 points, or 1 percent, to 6,244.21, the lowest close since early February. It has fallen nearly 3 percent in the past 5 sessions, but is still up about 6 percent so far this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as exporters lost ground on worries about global growth while Apple-linked shares underperformed on concerns of slowing sales of the iPhone maker's products. The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 13,215.62, with a short-term resistance level pegged at its 5-day moving average of 13,317.42. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start at their lowest since November on Thursday, led by cyclical counters on sliding commodities with the benchmark Hang Seng Index heading towards a fifth-straight daily loss. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 21,440.3, its lowest since Nov. 21. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Thursday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a year on talk of more easing by the European Central Bank, while commodity currencies remained under pressure as risk sentiment took a further dive. The common currency was at $1.3033, little changed from late trade in New York, where it slid as far as $1.3001 from a high of $1.3200. Its fall of more than 1 percent on Wednesday was the biggest since June 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday as sinking stock prices spooked investors into scooping up safe-haven government debt. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 8/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.697 percent from 1.73 percent late on Tuesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 19/32 in price, their yields easing to 2.879 percent from 2.91 percent late Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose in choppy trade on Wednesday as the two-year low it hit the previous session triggered Asian physical buying, but the market had trouble holding on to gains and is seen vulnerable to further sell-offs. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,373.96 an ounce by 2:04 PM EDT (1804 GMT), having tumbled to its lowest since January 2011 at $1,321.35 on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper dropped 4 percent on Thursday to below $7,000 a tonne for the first time since October 2011, sending Shanghai copper limit down and reflecting investor worries over the health of the global economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a session low of $6,800 a tonne, its weakest since Oct. 20, 2011. It was down 3.8 percent at $6,811.25 by 0117 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude futures slipped below $97 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since July, as worries about global oil demand persisted amid rising U.S. fuel supplies and a recent slew of weaker-than-expected economic data. Brent crude futures for June delivery hit a low of $96.75 before paring losses to trade at $97.32 by 0236 GMT, down 37 cents. Brent stretched its losses into a seventh session -- longest losing streak since October last year. U.S. crude futures fell 43 cents to $86.25 a barrel, after earlier shedding more than $1 to hit a low of $85.61. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)