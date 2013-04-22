-----------------------(0842 a.m. India time)------------------- LEVEL NET/CLOS PCT/YIEL E D DJIA 14547.51 10.37 0.07 S&P 500 1555.25 13.64 0.88 FTSE 6286.59 42.92 0.69 MSCI Asia-Pac 467.48 0.75 0.16 Ex-JP Nikkei 13574.71 258.23 1.94 Euro 1.3075 1.308 Japanese Yen 99.81 99.77 U.S. Crude 88.44 0.43 Brent 99.97 0.32 Gold 1422.01 1403.85 Silver 23.5 23.17 Copper-LME 6934.75 -55.25 -0.79 UST 10-YR 102.484375 1.7237 UST 30-YR 104.453125 2.9023 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from Google and other companies lifted tech shares, but the gains weren't enough to stop the S&P 500 from suffering its worst week since November. For the week, the S&P 500 ended down 2.1 percent but the index managed a finish above its 50-day moving average after ending below that level on Thursday for the first time this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Friday, with some investors looking for bargains among mining and energy stocks after the recent steep sell off on global growth concerns. The blue chip index closed up 42.92 points, or 0.7 percent at 6,286.59 points, its first gain in six sessions and trimming its losses for the week to 1.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average climbed 2.1 percent to a near five-year high on Monday, with exporters taking the lead as the yen weakened after the Group of 20 economies stopped short of criticising Japan's sweeping monetary expansionary policies. The Nikkei was up 286.59 points at 13,603.07 after trading as high as 13,611.58, its highest since June 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week slightly higher on Monday, with Hang Seng Index gains buoyed by a 3.3 percent climb for China Unicom. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,038.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong indicated a flat start. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen started the new week under pressure, with the dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after the Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's reflationary policies that have significantly weakened its currency. The dollar climbed 0.3 percent from late New York levels to 99.83 yen, having risen as high as 99.90 in early Asian trade on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged down on Friday after a two-day rally left yields near four-month lows and investors turned to battered stocks, with many focused on the hunt for a bombing suspect in Boston that nearly emptied that city's financial district. Thirty-year bonds fell 12/32 in price to yield 2.883 percent, from 2.8630 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold jumped more than 1 percent on Monday after a rebound above $1,400 ignited technical buying, but sentiment was shaky as steady outflows from exchange-traded funds trimmed holdings to their lowest in three years. Gold added $13.91 an ounce to $1,417.76 by 0212 GMT after rising to as high as $1,421, still below Friday's session-high of around $1,424. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper retreated towards 18-month lows below $7,000 a tonne on Monday, as sluggish global growth tempers industrial demand and erodes investor appetite for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.93 percent to $6,935 a tonne by 0123 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude hovered around $100 a barrel on Monday, finding some support from bargain hunters after three straight weeks of lower prices on worries about the world economy and the impact on fuel demand. June Brent crude rose 28 cents to $99.93 a barrel by 0223 GMT, bouncing from the lowest level since July 2012 on Wednesday. U.S. crude for June delivery was up 29 cents to $88.30 a barrel after a 3.6 percent loss last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Swati Bhat)