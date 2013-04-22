-----------------------(0842 a.m. India time)-------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOS PCT/YIEL
E D
DJIA 14547.51 10.37 0.07
S&P 500 1555.25 13.64 0.88
FTSE 6286.59 42.92 0.69
MSCI Asia-Pac 467.48 0.75 0.16
Ex-JP
Nikkei 13574.71 258.23 1.94
Euro 1.3075 1.308
Japanese Yen 99.81 99.77
U.S. Crude 88.44 0.43
Brent 99.97 0.32
Gold 1422.01 1403.85
Silver 23.5 23.17
Copper-LME 6934.75 -55.25 -0.79
UST 10-YR 102.484375 1.7237
UST 30-YR 104.453125 2.9023
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with latest figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as earnings from
Google and other companies lifted tech shares, but the
gains weren't enough to stop the S&P 500 from suffering its
worst week since November.
For the week, the S&P 500 ended down 2.1 percent but the
index managed a finish above its 50-day moving average after
ending below that level on Thursday for the first time this
year.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Friday,
with some investors looking for bargains among mining and energy
stocks after the recent steep sell off on global growth
concerns.
The blue chip index closed up 42.92 points, or 0.7 percent
at 6,286.59 points, its first gain in six sessions and
trimming its losses for the week to 1.5 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average climbed 2.1 percent to a
near five-year high on Monday, with exporters taking the lead as
the yen weakened after the Group of 20 economies stopped short
of criticising Japan's sweeping monetary expansionary policies.
The Nikkei was up 286.59 points at 13,603.07 after
trading as high as 13,611.58, its highest since June 2008.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week
slightly higher on Monday, with Hang Seng Index gains buoyed by
a 3.3 percent climb for China Unicom.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
22,038.1. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong indicated a flat start.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen started the new week under pressure, with
the dollar just a whisker away from the elusive 100 level, after
the Group of 20 countries stopped short of criticising Japan's
reflationary policies that have significantly weakened its
currency.
The dollar climbed 0.3 percent from late New York levels to
99.83 yen, having risen as high as 99.90 in early Asian
trade on Monday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged down on Friday after
a two-day rally left yields near four-month lows and investors
turned to battered stocks, with many focused on the hunt for a
bombing suspect in Boston that nearly emptied that city's
financial district.
Thirty-year bonds fell 12/32 in price to yield
2.883 percent, from 2.8630 percent late on Thursday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold jumped more than 1 percent on Monday after
a rebound above $1,400 ignited technical buying, but sentiment
was shaky as steady outflows from exchange-traded funds trimmed
holdings to their lowest in three years.
Gold added $13.91 an ounce to $1,417.76 by 0212 GMT
after rising to as high as $1,421, still below Friday's
session-high of around $1,424.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper retreated towards 18-month lows
below $7,000 a tonne on Monday, as sluggish global growth
tempers industrial demand and erodes investor appetite for
metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
by 0.93 percent to $6,935 a tonne by 0123 GMT, extending losses
from the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude hovered around $100 a barrel on
Monday, finding some support from bargain hunters after three
straight weeks of lower prices on worries about the world
economy and the impact on fuel demand.
June Brent crude rose 28 cents to $99.93 a barrel by
0223 GMT, bouncing from the lowest level since July 2012 on
Wednesday. U.S. crude for June delivery was up 29 cents
to $88.30 a barrel after a 3.6 percent loss last week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)