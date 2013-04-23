-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIEL D DJIA 14567.17 19.66 0.14 S&P 500 1562.5 7.25 0.47 FTSE 6280.62 -5.97 -0.09 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 465.67 -2.69 -0.57 Nikkei 13530.01 -38.36 -0.28 Euro 1.3047 1.3066 Japanese Yen 98.84 99.2 U.S. Crude 88.77 -0.42 Brent 100.07 -0.32 Gold 1428.56 1425.14 Silver 23.29 23.38 Copper-LME 6875.25 -59.75 -0.86 UST 10-YR 102.84375 1.6843 UST 30-YR 105.171875 2.8672 -------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as last week's sharp losses brought buyers back to the market and Microsoft Corp shares jumped after an activist investor took a stake in the company. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.66 points, or 0.14 percent, to 14,567.17 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 7.25 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,562.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 27.50 points, or 0.86 percent, to close at 3,233.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index closed lower on Monday, erasing initial gains after U.S. construction equipment group Caterpillar cut its forecast, hitting British engineering stocks. Traders said the outlook over the next month looked negative for the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, due partly to bearish technical signs and an uncertain global economic outlook. The FTSE 100 ended down 0.1 percent, or 5.97 points lower, at 6,280.62 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average held steady on Tuesday morning as the yen's slide towards 100 to the dollar stalled, prompting investors to lock in some of the recent gains although the underlying mood remained upbeat on bold efforts by the government and central bank to revive the economy. The Nikkei was flat at 13,570.34 after ending at its highest closing level since July 2008 on Monday after the Group of 20 leading economies stopped short of criticising Tokyo's sweeping expansionary monetary policies. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong and China shares extended losses on Tuesday, led by cyclical sectors after a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in April in the world's second-largest economy came in weaker than expected. At 0232 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent at 21,828.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter of time before the psychological level is broken. The greenback bought 99.35 yen, little changed from late New York levels but down from Monday's high near 99.90. Traders said there is demand to buy dollar/yen on dips and a clear break above 100 will pave the way for a retest of the April 2009 high around 101.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries prices stayed firm in Asia on Tuesday after small gains the previous day, with the 10-year yield stuck near four-month lows, on signs of an economic slowdown and low inflation in the United States. The benchmark 10-year notes traded at a yield of 1.696 percent, little changed from late U.S. levels and near four-month lows of 1.673 percent hit last Wednesday. It fell about one basis point on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold turned lower on Tuesday after rising to a 1-week high on bargain hunting in the previous session, while more gold outflows from exchange-traded funds summed up investors' weakening confidence in the metal. Gold fell $4.63 an ounce to $1,420.51 by 0021 GMT. The metal, which has slipped more than 15 percent this year, posted its biggest-ever daily loss in dollar terms last Monday, shocking investors who have used gold as protection against inflation and other market risks For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Tuesday and was mired near 18-month lows on sluggish prospects for global growth, with traders waiting for China's first economic report for the second quarter for clues on demand in the world's top metals consumer. * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.36 percent to $6,910 a tonne by 0108 GMT, extending losses from the previous session when it closed down 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose for a third straight session to top $100 a barrel on Monday, lifted by gains in the U.S. stock market. Brent June crude futures rose 74 cents to close at $100.39 a barrel, down from a high of $101.04. The May U.S. contract, which expired Monday, was up 75 cents to $88.76 after reaching a high of $89.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Swati Bhat)