-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14676.3 -43.16 -0.29 S&P 500 1578.79 0.01 0 FTSE 6431.76 25.64 0.4 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 474.73 1.88 0.4 Nikkei 13862.86 19.4 0.14 Euro 1.3049 1.3015 Japanese Yen 99.39 99.47 U.S. Crude 91.87 0.44 Brent 102.18 0.45 Gold 1442.09 1430.8 Silver 23.35 23.09 Copper-LME 7053.5 23.5 0.33 UST 10-YR 102.625 1.7081 UST 30-YR 104.4375 2.903 ------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat on Wednesday with Boeing's five-year high among the day's highlights, but weakness in Procter & Gamble and AT&T kept the Dow in negative territory. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.16 points or 0.29 percent, to end at 14,676.30. But the S&P 500 eked out a gain of a mere 0.01 of a point or 0 percent to finish at 1,578.79. And the Nasdaq Composite added just 0.32 of a point or 0.01 percent to close at 3,269.65. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit three-week highs on Wednesday, with weak German data bolstering expectations of an interest rate cut in the euro zone and sending investors into equities in search of better returns. The FTSE 100 closed up 25.64 points, or 0.4 percent at 6,431.76, its highest finish since April 2, and technical charts showed scope for more gains in the index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher to a near five-year high on Thursday, but the mood was tempered by sharp losses for Canon Inc and Nintendo Co Ltd as they failed to meet investors' lofty expectations of strong earnings guidance. The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 13,869.92 after trading as high as 13,906.76, its highest level in nearly five years, helped by a weak yen and gains for some exporters. The index jumped 2.3 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start at a three-week high on Thursday, with China Minsheng Bank jumping 5.7 percent after reporting positive quarterly earnings, with several from other bellwether Chinese companies due later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 22,298.6, its highest since April 3. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was nursing a grudge in early Asian trade on Tuesday after another attempt at 100 yen failed due to options-related offers, but traders suspect it is only a matter of time before the psychological level is broken. The greenback bought 99.35 yen, little changed from late New York levels but down from Monday's high near 99.90. Traders said there is demand to buy dollar/yen on dips and a clear break above 100 will pave the way for a retest of the April 2009 high around 101.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - The yen was steady against its major counterparts in early Asia trading on Thursday, with the dollar still shy of the 100-yen mark and the euro remaining off overnight lows hit in the wake of disappointing German data. The U.S. unit hit four-year high of 99.95 yen on the EBS trading platform on April 11, a week after the Bank of Japan unveiled its radical monetary stimulus programme, and has been flirting with the 100-yen level in recent sessions. But options barriers have thwarted every attempt to breach it so far. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Thursday, hovering below a 1-week high hit earlier this week, as firm equities sapped interest in the precious metal, which has seen steady outflows on exchange-traded funds. Spot gold fell $2.14 an ounce to $1,428.66 by 0045 GMT. Gold sank a combined $225 on April 12 and 15 in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold investors and bulls. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper held steady above the $7,000 mark on Thursday, keeping its 2-percent gain from the day before after a stream of poor economic indicators in Europe raised hopes for easier monetary policy, prompting shorts to rush for cover. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.11 percent to $7,037 a tonne by 0107 GMT, adding to gains from the previous day when it snapped a three-session losing streak to close up by 2.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by gains of 2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease. U.S. crude gained $2.25 to settle at $91.43 a barrel. Brent settled $1.42 higher at $101.73 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)