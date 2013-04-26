-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14700.8 24.5 0.17 S&P 500 1585.16 6.37 0.4 FTSE 6442.59 10.83 0.17 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 478.15 1.51 0.32 Nikkei 13867.23 -58.85 -0.42 Euro 1.3036 1.3012 Japanese Yen 98.85 99.25 U.S. Crude 93.4 -0.24 Brent 103.05 -0.36 Gold 1476.21 1466.99 Silver 24.38 24.33 Copper-LME 7149.25 -30.75 -0.43 UST 10-YR 102.65625 1.7046 UST 30-YR 104.4375 2.9037 ------------------------------------------------------- Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, lifted by stronger-than-expected earnings and a large drop in weekly jobless claims. The S&P 500, up for five straight sessions, traded within a point of its record closing high before shedding about half of the day's gains. The high was near the 1,593 level that is expected to be technical resistance. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.50 points or 0.17 percent, to close at 14,700.80. The S&P 500 gained 6.37 points or 0.40 percent, to finish at 1,585.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.33 points or 0.62 percent, to close at 3,289.99. LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, building on a recent robust advance as stronger miners eclipsed downbeat corporate earnings news, with some technical analysts putting the index's 2007 high in the crosshairs. The FTSE 100 closed up 10.83 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,442.59, having lurched 2.4 percent higher in the previous two sessions when weak German data raised expectations of a European Central Bank rate cut. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a near five-year high, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan meeting, hurt by disappointing earnings from companies like Advantest Corp and M3 Inc. The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 13,914.68 after trading as high as 13,983.87 earlier in the session, hitting its highest level since June 2008 and within sight of the 14,000-mark. HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start at their highest since March 15 on Friday, with robust quarterly earnings spurring gains of about 3 percent for China Unicom and China Life Insurance. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,560 points, its highest since March 15. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1 percent. FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar traded near a four-year high against the yen and kept an upper hand against the euro on Friday after an unexpectedly big slide in U.S. jobless claims alleviated some concerns about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy. Major currencies were trading in tight ranges ahead of a Bank of Japan policy meeting and economic outlook report as well as U.S. growth figures later in the day. The dollar fetched 99.35 yen, up slightly from late U.S. levels and not far off a four-year high of 99.95 yen hit a half a month ago. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday, with benchmark yields lingering close to their four-plus month lows, as better-than-expected labour market data and gains in the stock market nicked the safe haven bid in bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down as much as 7/32 in price in reaction to the jobless claims. They last traded 3/32 lower at 102-18/32, with a yield of 1.711 percent, up 8 basis points from Wednesday. The 10-year yield was about 7 basis points above a more than four-month low of 1.643 percent set on Tuesday. GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose to its highest in more than a week on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly gain since October 2011, after a surge in physical demand in Asia helped pluck the metal from a 2-year trough. Spot gold added $4.06 an ounce to $1,471.05 by 0025 GMT after posting its biggest daily rise since June last year on Thursday. Gold plunged to around $1,321 on April 16, the lowest in more than two years, in a sell-off that surprised ardent gold investors and bulls. BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper climbed to a nine-day peak on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain in seven months, as hopes that the European Central Bank would next week usher in another round of global easing burnished the allure of risky assets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed to $7,258 a tonne, its highest since April 17, before steadying at $7,207.75 a tonne by 0114 GMT, extending gains of 2.1 percent from the previous session. OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose as much as $2 on Thursday as new reports over Syria's possible use of chemical weapons stirred concerns over stability in the Gulf region, while a wider rally in commodity and equity markets fuelled buying. The narrowing spread CL-LCO1=R between the front-month Brent crude oil futures contract and the U.S. crude oil futures contract (WTI) was once again in focus, closing at less than $10 a barrel for the first time since early 2012 after an industry group reported a large drop in Cushing, Oklahoma, crude stocks. U.S. crude rose more than 2 percent to close up $2.21 at $93.64 a barrel. Brent crude settled up $1.68 at $103.41 a barrel, narrowing the spread by more than 50 cents to $9.77 a barrel. 