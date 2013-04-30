-----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14818.75 106.2 0.72 S&P 500 1593.61 11.37 0.72 FTSE 6458.02 31.6 0.49 MSCI Asia-Pac 482.55 4.26 0.89 Ex-JP Nikkei 13824.66 -59.47 -0.43 Euro 1.3087 1.3097 Japanese Yen 97.91 97.75 U.S. Crude 94.38 -0.12 Brent 103.63 -0.18 Gold 1471.36 1475.79 Silver 24.34 24.51 Copper-LME 7159.25 5.75 0.08 UST 10-YR 102.984375 1.6684 UST 30-YR 104.984375 2.8762 Updates with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 index ended at an all-time high on Monday as growth-oriented stocks, including energy and technology, lead the way to the index's sixth rise in the past seven sessions. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 106.20 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,818.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.37 points, or 0.72 percent, at 1,593.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.76 points, or 0.85 percent, at 3,307.02. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Mining and energy stocks led Britain's top share index higher on Monday after inflation data from Europe and the United States heightened expectations of more action from central banks to stimulate the economy. The FTSE 100 closed up 31.60 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,458.02. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average eased on Tuesday following weak earnings guidance from Fanuc Corp and Honda Motor, although it remains on track for its best April performance in 20 years on the back of sweeping stimulus measures unveiled this month. The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 13,833.28. The benchmark has risen 11.5 percent this month and is heading for its best April performance since 1993, largely driven by the Bank of Japan's plans to inject $1.4 trillion into the world's third-largest economy in less than two years to revive growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with Hang Seng Index gains buoyed by 2.1 percent rises for Tingyi Holdings and China Shenhua Energy . The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.8 percent at 22,769.6. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings was indicated to start up 1.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar wallowed at 1-1/2 week lows against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade on Tuesday as declining bond yields and slowing inflation put pressure on the Federal Reserve for more action. The dollar index last traded at 82.151, having shed more than 0.4 percent to a low of 82.035, a level not seen since April 17. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were firm on Monday with benchmark 10-year note yields holding near four-month lows as investors focused on a heavy calendar of central bank meetings and highly anticipated jobs data scheduled for later this week. Ten-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were flat in price to yield 1.67 percent, near their lowest levels since December. The yields have dropped from as high as 2.05 percent on March 8. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped back into negative territory on Tuesday after bargain hunting tapered off, while daily outflows from exchange-traded funds highlighted investors' lack of confidence in the precious metal. Gold eased $3.08 an ounce to $1,472.71 by 0019 GMT. It had gained slightly on Monday on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its bond buying at $85 billion a month for now following weaker-than-expected U.S. growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Tuesday and was facing its biggest monthly loss in nearly a year as a worsening outlook for global growth drives investors to cut commodities exposure, although expectations of more central bank easing cushioned losses. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.45 percent to $7,121.25 a tonne by 0110 GMT, eroding almost 2 percent gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude steadied under $104 a barrel on Tuesday, holding on to most of its gains from the previous session as investors remained cautiously optimistic that further global stimulus measures would boost oil demand. Brent dropped 16 cents to $103.65 a barrel by 0244 GMT, heading for an almost 6 percent loss this month. U.S. crude was 17 cents lower at $94.33 a barrel, on track to end the month down nearly 3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)