-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14831.58 130.63 0.89 S&P 500 1597.59 14.89 0.94 FTSE 6460.71 9.42 0.15 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 482.12 1.77 0.37 Nikkei 13694.04 -105.31 -0.76 Euro 1.3077 1.3063 Japanese Yen 98 97.95 U.S. Crude 93.82 -0.17 Brent 102.71 -0.14 Gold 1476.16 1466.24 Silver 23.99 23.79 Copper-LME 6989.75 141.75 2.07 UST 10-YR 103.3906 1.6238 25 UST 30-YR 106.1562 2.8196 5 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed about 1 percent higher on Thursday, led by tech shares, after weekly jobless claims figures pointed to improving labour market conditions a day before the closely watched monthly payroll report. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 130.63 points, or 0.89 percent, at 14,831.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.87 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 41.49 points, or 1.26 percent, at 3,340.62. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 posted its highest close in a month on Thursday, supported by the European Central Bank delivering some widely expected stimulus and by reassuring earnings numbers from the energy sector. The FTSE 100 closed up 9.42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,460.71 points, its highest close in a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - Japanese financial markets are closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays and will resume trading on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Friday, with gains on the Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 3.2 percent climb by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings . The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 22,811.8. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro inched higher versus the dollar on Friday, steadying somewhat after sliding the previous day as the European Central Bank cut interest rates and held out the possibility of further policy action. The ECB cut its benchmark refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a record low 0.5 percent on Thursday in a widely expected move. The single currency came under pressure after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready for negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded sideways on Thursday with yields holding near their four-month lows as investors waited on Friday's highly anticipated payrolls employment report for signs whether the pace of economic growth is worsening more than expected. Benchmark 10-year notes yielded 1.62 percent on Thursday. They have fallen from over 1.70 percent a week ago and as high as 2.09 percent in March. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up slightly on safe-haven buying on Friday, heading for a second straight weekly gain, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low and the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep up its bond purchases to spur growth. Spot gold hit an intraday high around $1,468 an ounce and stood at $1,466.74 by 0022 GMT, up only 50 cents from the previous close. Investors are waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls report for April due on Friday, which will signal the longer-term prospects for the Fed's monetary stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures rose for a second session in a row on Friday, backed by the European Central Bank's interest rate cut to support a recession-hit euro zone, although the modest gains indicated caution ahead of a U.S. jobs report. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $6,891 a tonne by 0108 GMT. Despite gaining since Thursday, the contract is down nearly 2 percent for the week, its second loss in three weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude held below $103 a barrel on Friday, holding on to most of its steep gains from the previous session when an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets. Brent crude was 17 cents lower at $102.68 a barrel by 0248 GMT, while U.S. crude for June delivery was down 19 cents a barrel at $93.80 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)