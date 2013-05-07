-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14968.89 -5.07 -0.03
S&P 500 1617.5 3.08 0.19
FTSE 6521.46 60.75 0.94
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 483.22 -0.52 -0.11
Nikkei 14083.26 389.22 2.84
Euro 1.3078 1.3074
Japanese Yen 98.98 99.33
U.S. Crude 95.83 -0.33
Brent 105.18 -0.28
Gold 1465.54 1468.89
Silver 23.74 23.98
Copper-LME 7329.5 59.5 0.82
UST 10-YR 102.2343 1.7502
75
UST 30-YR 103.1875 2.9645
Updates with latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at another record high,
pushing further above 1,600 as financial shares led the way
after Bank of America's settlement with MBIA.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 5.07 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 14,968.89 at the close. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index inched up 3.08 points, or 0.19 percent,
to finish at a record 1,617.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 14.34 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at
3,392.97.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Euro zone shares were expected to open flat on
Monday, consolidating close to a 22-month high in what was
expected to be a quiet session due to a market holiday in
Britain.
At 0617 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.1
percent higher and 0.1 percent lower.
Trading volume was expected to be thin with the British
stock market, Europe's largest, shut due to a national holiday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average soared 2.8 percent on Tuesday
morning to break above 14,000 for the first time since June 2008
as the market played catch-up from an extended holiday, with
last week's strong U.S. jobs data easing concerns over the
health of Japan's biggest export market.
The Nikkei was up 378.71 points at 14,072.75 after
closing for public holidays on Friday and Monday. Tuesday's
rally took the benchmark above 13,988, the 61.8 percent
retracement of its slide from February 2007 to October 2008..
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open flat on
Tuesday, with Kunlun Energy the top percentage gainer
among Hang Seng Index components with a 1.1 percent gain.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 22,924.3.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.1 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/TOKYO - The euro struggled to gain any momentum on
Tuesday after the European Central Bank chief reiterated his
readiness to take more action while the Australian dollar nursed
losses as bears bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates
later in the session.
The yen bounced back from a 10-day low versus the dollar on
Japanese exporters' buying after a long weekend in Japan, though
many traders expect the currency to stay under pressure after a
solid U.S. job report last week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slipped on Monday
ahead of new supply later in the week, with investors extending
a sell-off after stronger-than-expected jobs data on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yielded 1.764
percent on Monday, up from 1.74 percent on Friday and up from
1.62 percent before the jobs data was released.
Thirty-year bonds yielded 2.979 percent on
Monday, up from 2.96 percent late on Friday and up from 2.82
percent before the jobs report.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Tuesday, losing its shine as an
alternative investment as stock markets rallied and as holdings
on bullion exchange-traded funds slipped to their lowest in more
than three years.
Gold eased $1.25 an ounce to $1,467.64 by 0031 GMT.
It hit a near three-week high of $1,487.80 on Friday on
safe-haven buying spurred by a cut in interest rates by the
European Central Bank and the Fed's decision to stick to its
stimulus programme.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
London copper futures ticked lower in early trading on
Tuesday as the market reopened after a 6 percent surge in prices
before a long UK holiday weekend.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased half a percent to $7,228 a tonne by 0110 GMT. The metal
rose 6.2 percent on Friday in its biggest single-day jump since
October 2011, boosted by a strong U.S. employment report for
April.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - Brent crude oil rose more than 1 percent on Monday,
surpassing $105 a barrel in choppy trade as Israeli air strikes
on Syria prompted worries about Middle East supply to trump
concern that global economic weakness may curb demand.
Brent crude settled up $1.27 at $105.46. The session
high of $105.54 was the highest since April 11. U.S. oil
settled up 55 cents at $96.16, off the session high of $97.17..
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)