---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,485.97 +72.46 Nikkei 8,919.44 -30.43 NASDAQ 3,136.60 +42.90 FTSE 5,779.42 +11.33 S&P 500 1,447.15 +13.83 Hang Seng 20,876.67 +114.38 SPI 200 Fut 4,389.00 +3.00 CRB Index 307.33 +3.59 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6490 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.8356 -0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2933 1.2837 Yen US$ 77.51 77.54 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1779.06 Silver (Lon) 34.70 Gold (NY) 1782.2 Light Crude 92.30 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped a five-day string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one of the euro zone's most troubled countries. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.46 points, or 0.54 percent, to end unofficially at 13,485.97. The S&P 500 gained 13.84 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,447.16. The Nasdaq Composite added 42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close unofficially at 3,136.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Gains by bank and mining stocks helped lift Britain's benchmark share index on Thursday, although investors said worries over the euro zone could limit further moves higher and favour more defensive sectors such as food or health stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday to a three-week low, recovered slightly to close up 0.2 percent, or 11.33 points higher, at 5,779.42 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched down in early Friday trade as concerns about falling revenues for Japanese companies in China outweighed market approval of Spain's new economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on spending cuts. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 8,915.24 by mid-morning, but held above its 75-day moving average of 8,864.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to open flat on Friday, following the previous session's bounce on expectations that China will take measures over the coming long holiday to boost the economy and support its domestic stock markets. The Hang Seng Index was seen opening down 0.02 pct at 20,757.97. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.24 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro held firm on Friday, while commodity currencies started Asian trade sharply higher as worries about the euro zone eased somewhat after Spain unveiled a crisis budget that many saw was a step towards a bailout. The single currency stood at $1.2911, having bounced from a two-week low of $1.2828 set on Thursday. Initial resistance is seen at $1.2960, the 38.2 percent retracement of its Sept 17-27 slide. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as Spain announced a tough 2013 budget, paving the way for central bank support, and spurring a rally in risk assets that reduced demand for safe haven bonds. Spain's announcement of detailed timetable for economic reform and a budget based mostly on spending cuts was seen by many as an effort to pre-empt the likely conditions of an international bailout. Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.65 percent, up from 1.61 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold hovered near a one-week high hit in the previous session on Friday, as Spain's crisis budget eased worries about Madrid's control over its finances, strengthening the euro and underpinning gold, while a rally in oil also helped. Spot gold was little changed at $1,776.21 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for an 11-percent quarterly rise -- its biggest quarterly gain since June, 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper inched up on Friday after Spain took steps to buttress its economy, but it was on course for its second weekly loss in a row as the impact of central bank easing fizzled and concerns over Chinese demand weighed ahead of week-long holiday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.44 percent to $8,211 a tonne by 0117 GMT, extending gains from the previous session, after prices hit their lowest in two weeks at $8,082 a tonne on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the West reinforced concerns about potential supply disruptions, while Spain's plans for economic reform also lent support to crude and lifted equities on Wall Street. Brent November crude rose $1.97 to settle at $112.01 a barrel. It reached the day's high of $112.49 in post-settlement trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)