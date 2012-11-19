----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,588.31 +45.93 Nikkei 9,144.39 +120.23 NASDAQ 2,853.13 +16.19 FTSE 5,605.59 -72.16 S&P 500 1,359.88 +6.55 Hang Seng 21,234.94 +75.93 SPI 200 Fut 4,360.00 +12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.603 +0.019 US 30 YR Bond 2.7561 +0.022 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2767 1.2768 Yen US$ 81.20 81.22 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1721.49 Silver (Lon) 32.58 Gold (NY) 1722.0 Light Crude 87.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - Hope that U.S. politicians would find common ground to steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted stocks on Friday, though the gains were not enough to offset the week's losses. For the week, the S&P was down 1.5 percent, its second week in a row of losses. The Dow lost 1.8 percent, down for the fourth straight week, while the Nasdaq was lower for the sixth week, also losing 1.8 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average added 45.93 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,588.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.55 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,359.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.19 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,853.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index extended losses into a third session on Friday, notching up its biggest weekly fall in six months on the back of global growth concerns and breaking through a key technical support level. The FTSE 100 closed down 72.16 points, or 1.3 percent at 5,605.59 points, taking its weekly losses to 2.8 percent - their steepest since May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to a two-month high on Monday on growing expectations that Japan's main opposition party will win next month's election and increase pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy. The Nikkei advanced 116.81 points to 9,140.97, comfortably breaking above its 200-day moving average at 9,074.21. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to start higher on Monday, with Sands China and AIA Group among the leading percentage gainers on the Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 21,210 points. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to also start up 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen was hovering near a seven-month low versus the dollar at the start of the week, as expectations of more stimulus by Japanese authorities after next month's election made holding the already low-yielding currency even less appealing. The dollar bought 81.37 yen, little changed from late New York levels on Friday. Last week, the greenback rallied more than 2 percent and reached a peak around 81.47, a high not seen since late April. The euro fetched 103.78 yen after climbing around 1.5 percent last week. - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Friday, with yields touching their lowest levels in over two months on skepticism over whether Washington will produce a deal to avoid a budget crisis and worries about fighting between Israel and the Palestinians. The bullish tone in Treasuries was also supported by data showing U.S. industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.4 percent in October due to Sandy, a deadly storm that disrupted businesses along the East Coast, although the trend was consistent with slowing manufacturing activity. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 4/32 in price at 100-13/32, yielding 1.581 percent, down 1 basis point on late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Monday after posting a 1 percent loss in the previous week, tracking a positive tone in equities on hopes of progress in the U.S. budget talks, while rising tensions in the Middle East supported its safe-haven appeal. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,716.50 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after posting a 1-percent decline last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rallied almost 1 percent on Monday, with traders expecting fresh shoots of economic revival to be revealed in China this week, while hopes that U.S. lawmakers would avert a looming fiscal crisis also stoked appetite for risk. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had rallied 0.97 percent to $7,678.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT, reversing small losses from the previous session, when it also posted its first weekly gain since Oct. 7. Prices, up more than 10 percent at one point in September, have since fizzled and now stand up just 1 percent on the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude edged up to above $109 a barrel on Monday as escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians fueled concerns about supply from the Middle East. Investors fear that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could draw in Arab producers and possibly threaten supply flows from the region, which supplies more than a third of the world's oil. Brent crude for January delivery gained 65 cents to $109.60 a barrel by 0223 GMT. U.S. oil also rose 65 cents to $87.57, off a session peak of $87.68, its loftiest since Nov. 7. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)