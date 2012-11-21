--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,788.51 -7.45 Nikkei 9,235.85 +93.21 NASDAQ 2,916.6 -9.85 FTSE 5,748.10 +10.44 S&P 500 1,387.81 +0.92 Hang Seng 21,367.93 +136.37 SPI 200 Fut 4,396.00 -2.00 CRB Index 296.50 -1.85 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6642 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.8190 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2800 1.2803 Yen US$ 81.93 81.96 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1726.59 Silver (Lon) 33.08 Gold (NY) 1727.0 Light Crude 87.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the "fiscal cliff." The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 7.45 points, or 0.06 percent, to 12,788.51 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 0.93 of a point, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 1,387.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up 0.61 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to close at 2,916.68. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares reversed early losses on Tuesday, helped by the completion of the long-awaited takeover of miner Xstrata by commodities trader Glencore which boosted both stocks. At the close, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 10.44, or 0.2 percent, at 5,748.10, despite hitting an intraday low of 5,706.70 in morning trading. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average rose to a two-month high on Wednesday, led by exporters after the yen hit a seven-month low versus the dollar on expectations the Bank of Japan will be pushed to take aggressive stimulus action under a likely new government. The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 9,235.85 by the midday break after slipping 0.1 percent on Tuesday to snap a four-session winning run. The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 768.02 in active trade, with volume at 59 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 trading days. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 2.1 percent jump for airliner Cathay Pacific Airways as oil prices fell from a one-month high. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 21,367.6. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to start up 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen slumped to 7-1/2-month lows against the dollar on Wednesday and fell nearly as far against the euro on views Japan's central bank will be pushed into implementing more radical monetary expansion policies. The euro stood at $1.2810, near a two-week high of $1.28295 set on Tuesday as the market looked to the ongoing meeting of euro zone finance ministers with hope of progress on a deal to support Greece. Still, the common currency is expected to stay under pressure from the. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday for a second day as housing data pointed to an improving market and as investors gained faith that lawmakers in Washington will reach a deal to avert a budget crisis. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 10/32 lower in price to yield 1.65 percent, up from 1.61 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds traded 23/32 lower in price to yield 2.80 from 2.76 percent late Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded steady on Wednesday as investors await progress in truce talks on the Gaza strip, after comments from the U.S. central bank chief on the country's looming fiscal woes dragged down bullion in the previous session. Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,725.89 an ounce by 0039 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped for a second day on Wednesday as comments by the Federal Reserve Chairman renewed U.S. "fiscal cliff" worries, while traders edged to the sidelines ahead of global manufacturing figures later this week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased by 0.42 percent to $7,750 a tonne by 0140 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell from a one-month high on Tuesday amid signs of a ceasefire that would end a week of rocket attacks and air strikes between Palestinians and Israelis. Brent crude fell $1.87, or 1.7 percent, to close at $109.83 a barrel, recoiling from the 200-day moving average at around $111.80 a barrel. By 5:15 p.m. EST it had rebounded by 60 cents, trading at $110.46 a barrel For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)