Stock Markets
DJIA 12,836.89 +48.38 Nikkei 9,366.80 +144.28
NASDAQ 2926.55 +9.87 FTSE 5,791.03 +39.00
S&P 500 1,391.03 3.22 Hang Seng 21,793.64 +50.44
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6796 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.820 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.28882 1.2886 Yen US$ 82.30 82.33
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1729.50 Silver (Lon) 33.27
Gold (NY) 1729.8 Light Crude 87.04
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates to Hong Kong. Japanese markets are closed on Friday
for the Labour Thanksgiving holiday.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Market was closed on Thursday for the
Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, it will close early at 1 p.m.
(1800 GMT).
LONDON - Britain's top share index reached a 3-week high on
Thursday after gaining for a fourth straight session, driven by
strength in commodity stocks after a return to growth in China's
manufacturing sector.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 39.00 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,791.03, extending its gains for the week so far to
almost 3.3 percent, on track to at least match the year's best
week so far, in May, when it also gained 3.3 percent.
TOKYO - Financial markets are closed on Friday for Labour
Thanksgiving Day.
Hong Kong- Shares were set to start weaker on Friday, with
China Mobile the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, as
investors take profit on its outperformance this week.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.1 percent at
21,729.7, slipping off a two-week high set on Thursday. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was
indicated to also start down 0.1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE- The yen inched higher against the dollar on
Friday, getting some respite after having fallen sharply over
the past two weeks on expectations of more forceful monetary
easing in Japan.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent versus the yen to 82.39 yen
, pulling away from Thursday's 7-1/2-month high of 82.84
yen, the dollar's strongest level since early April
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Markets were closed on Thursday for The
Thanksgiving holiday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Friday but was headed
for the second weekly rise in three weeks, buoyed by a weaker
dollar as investors shifted their focus to the fiscal problems
in the United States.
Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,729 an ounce by
0059 GMT, headed for a weekly gain of 1 percent.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper was steady on Friday and set to log
a second week of gains after recent data fueled hopes that
Chinese and U.S. economies have finally turned a corner, but
Thanksgiving holiday in the United States kept turnover thin.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded little changed at $7,708 a tonne by 0122 GMT, after small
gains the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK- Oil dipped in moribund trade on Thursday, as a
ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply concerns and gloomy
manufacturing data for Europe tempered upbeat figures from
China.
London Brent crude oil futures for January delivery
slipped 31 cents or 0.3 percent to settle at $110.55 a barrel,
off an intra-day high of $111.17. Some 50,000 lots changed
hands, less than one-fifth as much as usual as most U.S.
financial markets were shut for the Thanksgiving holiday
