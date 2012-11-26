-------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,009.68 +172.79 Nikkei 9,425.06 +58.26 NASDAQ 2,966.85 +40.30 FTSE 5,819.14 +28.11 S&P 500 1,409.15 +18.12 Hang Seng 21,887.74 -28.66 SPI 200 Fut 4,450.00 +30.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6745 -0.019 US 30 YR Bond 2.8128 -0.016 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2950 1.2954 Yen US$ 82.35 82.39 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1747.89 Silver (Lon) 33.99 Gold (NY) 1748.5 Light Crude 88.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day during a holiday-shortened, thinly traded session on Friday as investors picked up recently beaten-down shares of large technology companies. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 172.79 points, or 1.35 percent, to 13,009.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 18.12 points, or 1.30 percent, to 1,409.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 40.30 points, or 1.38 percent, to 2,966.85. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares posted gains for a fifth straight day on Friday, concluding their strongest week of the year with a broad-based rise on hopes that international lenders will soon release a new tranche of aid to Greece. The FTSE 100 index closed up 28.11 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,819.14, taking gains for the week up to 3.8 percent, beating the year's best week so far, recorded in May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.0 percent on Monday, nearing a seven-month high on expectations that a weaker yen will boost earnings for exporters. The Nikkei added 94.84 points to 9,461.64 during morning trade. If the index touches the 9,500 mark, it will reach its highest level since April 27. - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Monday, with a 2.9 percent jump for China Overseas Land & Investment helping the Hang Seng Index inch back towards 2012 highs. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.3 percent at 21,986.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE/SYDNEY - The euro hit a seven-month high against the yen and held near a one-month peak versus the dollar on Monday, supported by hopes that Greece will finally secure more emergency loans to keep it afloat. Against the dollar, the euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.2954 , having hit a high of $1.2991 on Friday, the euro's highest level since late October. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday in light post-Thanksgiving trading and a reduction in safe haven demand for bonds as Wall Street stocks rallied on hopes lenders would soon release more cash to debt-laden Greece. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 4/32 lower in price to yield 1.693 percent, up 1.3 basis points from Wednesday's close. The 10-year yield posted its first weekly rise in five weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold turned lower on Monday as speculators booked profits after the price rallied to its highest in more than a month in the previous session on technical buying, shrugging off the influence of a firmer euro. Gold fell $1.85 an ounce to $1,750.54 by 0017 GMT after rising to $1,754.10 on Friday, its strongest since Oct. 12 due to a drop in the dollar and options-related buying. Bullion has gained around 11 percent this year, mainly due to expectations U.S. monetary policy will remain loose. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Monday after rising for two weeks in a row, although signs top consumer China was staging an economic recovery and hopes Greece would avert an imminent bankruptcy kept a floor under prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.34 percent to $7,750 a tonne by 0106 GMT, snapping two straight days of gains. Prices have climbed almost 3 percent over the last two weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose in thin holiday trade on Friday as fresh protests in Egypt once again stoked supply concerns, with additional support coming from optimism about talks on releasing aid to Greece. Brent trading volumes were nearly 60 percent below the 30-day moving average, while U.S. crude volumes were down almost 75 percent. Front-month U.S. crude gained 90 cents to settle at $88.28 a barrel, up $1.61 on the week. U.S. crude also found some brief support on news of a spill on Enbridge's 318,000-barrels-per-day Line 14 near Mokena, Illinois. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)