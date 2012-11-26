-------------(8:25 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,009.68 +172.79 Nikkei 9,425.06 +58.26
NASDAQ 2,966.85 +40.30 FTSE 5,819.14 +28.11
S&P 500 1,409.15 +18.12 Hang Seng 21,887.74 -28.66
SPI 200 Fut 4,450.00 +30.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6745 -0.019 US 30 YR Bond 2.8128 -0.016
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2950 1.2954 Yen US$ 82.35 82.39
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1747.89 Silver (Lon) 33.99
Gold (NY) 1748.5 Light Crude 88.05
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day during a
holiday-shortened, thinly traded session on Friday as investors
picked up recently beaten-down shares of large technology
companies.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 172.79
points, or 1.35 percent, to 13,009.68. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 18.12 points, or 1.30 percent, to 1,409.15.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 40.30 points, or 1.38
percent, to 2,966.85.
LONDON - UK shares posted gains for a fifth straight day on
Friday, concluding their strongest week of the year with a
broad-based rise on hopes that international lenders will soon
release a new tranche of aid to Greece.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 28.11 points, or 0.5
percent, at 5,819.14, taking gains for the week up to 3.8
percent, beating the year's best week so far, recorded in May.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.0 percent on
Monday, nearing a seven-month high on expectations that a weaker
yen will boost earnings for exporters.
The Nikkei added 94.84 points to 9,461.64 during
morning trade. If the index touches the 9,500 mark, it will
reach its highest level since April 27.
Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Monday, with a
2.9 percent jump for China Overseas Land & Investment
helping the Hang Seng Index inch back towards 2012 highs.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.3 percent
at 21,986.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.5
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY - The euro hit a seven-month high against
the yen and held near a one-month peak versus the dollar on
Monday, supported by hopes that Greece will finally secure more
emergency loans to keep it afloat.
Against the dollar, the euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.2954
, having hit a high of $1.2991 on Friday, the euro's
highest level since late October.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday in
light post-Thanksgiving trading and a reduction in safe haven
demand for bonds as Wall Street stocks rallied on hopes lenders
would soon release more cash to debt-laden Greece.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
traded 4/32 lower in price to yield 1.693 percent,
up 1.3 basis points from Wednesday's close. The 10-year yield
posted its first weekly rise in five weeks.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold turned lower on Monday as speculators
booked profits after the price rallied to its highest in more
than a month in the previous session on technical buying,
shrugging off the influence of a firmer euro.
Gold fell $1.85 an ounce to $1,750.54 by 0017 GMT
after rising to $1,754.10 on Friday, its strongest since Oct. 12
due to a drop in the dollar and options-related buying. Bullion
has gained around 11 percent this year, mainly due to
expectations U.S. monetary policy will remain loose.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Monday after rising
for two weeks in a row, although signs top consumer China was
staging an economic recovery and hopes Greece would avert an
imminent bankruptcy kept a floor under prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.34 percent to $7,750 a tonne by 0106 GMT, snapping two
straight days of gains. Prices have climbed almost 3 percent
over the last two weeks.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil rose in thin holiday trade on Friday as fresh
protests in Egypt once again stoked supply concerns, with
additional support coming from optimism about talks on releasing
aid to Greece.
Brent trading volumes were nearly 60 percent below the
30-day moving average, while U.S. crude volumes were down almost
75 percent.
Front-month U.S. crude gained 90 cents to settle at
$88.28 a barrel, up $1.61 on the week. U.S. crude also found
some brief support on news of a spill on Enbridge's
318,000-barrels-per-day Line 14 near Mokena, Illinois.
