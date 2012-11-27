-------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,967.37 -42.31 Nikkei 9,424.91 +35.97
NASDAQ 2,976.78 +9.93 FTSE 5,786.72 -32.42
S&P 500 1,406.29 -2.86 Hang Seng 21,903.06 +41.25
SPI 200 Fut 4,432.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.667 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.8042 +0.002
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2963 1.2956 Yen US$ 82.16 82.13
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1749.04 Silver (Lon) 34.13
Gold (NY) 1749.6 Light Crude 87.97
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street slipped on Monday, pulling back from
last week's gains, as retailers fell on concerns about heavy
discounts at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season and
the overhang of the "fiscal cliff" kept investors wary of making
big bets.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.31 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 12,967.37. The S&P 500 dropped 2.86
points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,406.29. The Nasdaq Composite
gained 9.93 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,976.78.
LONDON - British blue chip shares fell on Monday, with
Barclays tumbling more than 5 percent, as the market
retreated after its best performance this year last week.
The UK blue chip index closed down 32.42 points, or
0.6 percent, at 5,786.72, having risen 3.8 percent last week and
posting five straight days of gains for only the third time this
year.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday,
as investors bought domestic-demand shares while they took
profits on exporters which have sharply gained on expectations
that a weak yen will boost their earnings.
The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent to 9,425.40, after
ending at its highest closing level since April 27 on Monday.
The index has added 8.4 percent in the past two weeks.
HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with
a 2.7 percent jump for China-focused snack maker Want Want
Holdings helping buoy a positive start for the
benchmark Hang Seng Index.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at
21,969.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also open up 0.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro was caught in choppy trade on Tuesday
after euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials
clinched agreement on a new debt target for Greece in a
significant step towards releasing a much-needed aid package for
Athens.
The euro briefly gained a quarter of a cent to $1.3007
, its highest in a month, before easing to $1.2985, still
up 0.1 percent on the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday as fiscal
challenges in the United States and political uncertainty in
Spain fed investors' appetite for safe-haven assets.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
15/32 higher in price, with their yield dipping to 1.64 percent
from 1.69 percent on Friday, while 30-year bonds
gained 1-3/32 in price with their yield falling to 2.77 percent
from 2.83 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday, tracking a higher euro
after Greece's international lenders reached a deal on a new
debt target, key to unlocking the next instalment of emergency
aid for Athens.
Spot gold edged up $1.65 to $1,750.14 an ounce by
0025 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,750.60.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper hit a near one-month high on
Tuesday after lenders secured an aid deal for Greece, boosting
the euro and building on confidence over copper demand after
signs of economic revival in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.46 percent to $7,815 a tonne by 0116 GMT, from the
previous session when it finished little changed.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about Greek
debt talks and U.S. budget negotiations outweighed worries about
potential Middle East supply disruptions.
Brent January crude fell 62 cents to trade at
$110.76 a barrel by 12:37 p.m. EST (1737 GMT), retreating below
the 50-day moving average of $110.58 and the 100-day moving
average of $110.48.
U.S. January crude gave up 72 cents to trade at
$87.56 a barrel.
