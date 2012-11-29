-------------------(8:50 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,985.11 +106.98 Nikkei 9,369.68 +61.33
NASDAQ 2,991.78 +23.99 FTSE 5,803.28 +3.57
S&P 500 1,409.93 +10.99 Hang Seng 21,825.79 +116.81
SPI 200 Fut 4,462.00 +11.00 CRB Index 296.70 -1.06
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6301 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.7972 -0.006
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2952 1.2954 Yen US$ 82.06 82.09
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1720.19 Silver (Lon) 33.68
Gold (NY) 1720.3 Light Crude 86.68

Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks turned higher on Wednesday on
investors' hopes that a compromise could be reached to avoid the
"fiscal cliff" after comments from U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner and President Barack Obama.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106.98 points,
or 0.83 percent, to 12,985.11 at the close. The S&P 500
gained 10.99 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,409.93. The Nasdaq
Composite added 23.99 points, or 0.81 percent, to close
at 2,991.78.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Monday
after a volatile session, as signs of potential compromise in
U.S. budget talks reversed early falls over fears that
negotiations had stalled.
At the close, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 3.57 points,
or 0.1 percent at 5,803.28 points, having hit a session low at
5,755.23, or a 0.8 percent loss, shortly before Boehner's
comments.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday
from the previous session's one-week closing low as investors
took comfort from comments by the top Republican in the U.S.
Congress that he was optimistic about reaching a fiscal deal
with the White House.
The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,369.68 points
by the midday break, but was facing resistance at its five-day
moving average at 9,371.41.
Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Thursday, set
for the first gain in four days, helped by a 2.4 percent jump
for property developer Wharf Holdings.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.5 percent
at 21,821.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The yen slipped from a one-week high hit
overnight on Thursday and the euro regained some footing after
comments from U.S. policy makers rekindled hopes of a deal to
avert a sharp fiscal tightening.
The euro traded at $1.2942, down slightly from late
U.S. levels but still above Wednesday's low of $1.2880, helped
by improved risk appetite due to revived optimism on the U.S.
fiscal cliff.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - A lack of progress of talks in Washington to
avert a fiscal crisis lifted U.S. government bond prices for a
third straight day on Wednesday as the government sold $35
billon of five-year Treasury notes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
7/32 higher in price with a yield of 1.617 percent, down over 2
basis points from late Tuesday and under the 100-day moving
average of 1.6495 percent, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond was 9/32 higher in price,
yielding 2.774 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday's close
and below the 100-day moving average of 2.7875 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold ticked higher on Thursday, after suffering
its biggest daily decline in nearly four weeks in the previous
session, as the looming deadline for averting a U.S. fiscal
crisis kept investors on their toes.
Though gold has appeared unable to break the heavy
resistance at $1,750 an ounce in a few attempts over the past
week, the generally bullish sentiment remained despite a flash
crash that sank prices to as low as $1,705.64 an ounce.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper edged up on Thursday, after a
prominent U.S. lawmaker expressed confidence the world's top
economy would avert a looming fiscal crisis, but worries China's
return to growth will be sluggish kept a lid on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched up 0.1 percent to $7,772.50 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after
hitting a high of $7,782 earlier in the session. Prices fell
half a percent on Wednesday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose towards $110 a barrel on
Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers appeared to be inching closer to a
deal on the "fiscal cliff" and tensions in the Middle East
worsened, although investors remained wary of the outlook for
oil demand next year.
Brent crude was up 20 cents at $109.71 a barrel by
0113 GMT while U.S. crude gained 13 cents to $86.62 a
barrel, following losses in the previous session.
