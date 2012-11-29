-------------------(8:50 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,985.11 +106.98 Nikkei 9,369.68 +61.33 NASDAQ 2,991.78 +23.99 FTSE 5,803.28 +3.57 S&P 500 1,409.93 +10.99 Hang Seng 21,825.79 +116.81 SPI 200 Fut 4,462.00 +11.00 CRB Index 296.70 -1.06 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6301 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.7972 -0.006 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2952 1.2954 Yen US$ 82.06 82.09 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1720.19 Silver (Lon) 33.68 Gold (NY) 1720.3 Light Crude 86.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks turned higher on Wednesday on investors' hopes that a compromise could be reached to avoid the "fiscal cliff" after comments from U.S. House Speaker John Boehner and President Barack Obama. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 106.98 points, or 0.83 percent, to 12,985.11 at the close. The S&P 500 gained 10.99 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,409.93. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.99 points, or 0.81 percent, to close at 2,991.78. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Monday after a volatile session, as signs of potential compromise in U.S. budget talks reversed early falls over fears that negotiations had stalled. At the close, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 3.57 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,803.28 points, having hit a session low at 5,755.23, or a 0.8 percent loss, shortly before Boehner's comments. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday from the previous session's one-week closing low as investors took comfort from comments by the top Republican in the U.S. Congress that he was optimistic about reaching a fiscal deal with the White House. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,369.68 points by the midday break, but was facing resistance at its five-day moving average at 9,371.41. For a full report, double click on - - - - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Thursday, set for the first gain in four days, helped by a 2.4 percent jump for property developer Wharf Holdings. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.5 percent at 21,821.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. - - - -- - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The yen slipped from a one-week high hit overnight on Thursday and the euro regained some footing after comments from U.S. policy makers rekindled hopes of a deal to avert a sharp fiscal tightening. The euro traded at $1.2942, down slightly from late U.S. levels but still above Wednesday's low of $1.2880, helped by improved risk appetite due to revived optimism on the U.S. fiscal cliff. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - A lack of progress of talks in Washington to avert a fiscal crisis lifted U.S. government bond prices for a third straight day on Wednesday as the government sold $35 billon of five-year Treasury notes. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 7/32 higher in price with a yield of 1.617 percent, down over 2 basis points from late Tuesday and under the 100-day moving average of 1.6495 percent, according to Reuters data. The 30-year bond was 9/32 higher in price, yielding 2.774 percent, down 2 basis points from Tuesday's close and below the 100-day moving average of 2.7875 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked higher on Thursday, after suffering its biggest daily decline in nearly four weeks in the previous session, as the looming deadline for averting a U.S. fiscal crisis kept investors on their toes. Though gold has appeared unable to break the heavy resistance at $1,750 an ounce in a few attempts over the past week, the generally bullish sentiment remained despite a flash crash that sank prices to as low as $1,705.64 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper edged up on Thursday, after a prominent U.S. lawmaker expressed confidence the world's top economy would avert a looming fiscal crisis, but worries China's return to growth will be sluggish kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to $7,772.50 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after hitting a high of $7,782 earlier in the session. Prices fell half a percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose towards $110 a barrel on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers appeared to be inching closer to a deal on the "fiscal cliff" and tensions in the Middle East worsened, although investors remained wary of the outlook for oil demand next year. Brent crude was up 20 cents at $109.71 a barrel by 0113 GMT while U.S. crude gained 13 cents to $86.62 a barrel, following losses in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)