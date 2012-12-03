-----------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,025.58 +3.76 Nikkei 9,508.26 +62.25
NASDAQ 3,010.24 -1.79 FTSE 5,866.82 -3.48
S&P 500 1,416.18 +0.23 Hang Seng 22,059 +28.61
SPI 200 Fut 4,528.00 +12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6250 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.8182 +0.013
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3038 1.3041 Yen US$ 82.39 82.40
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1718.81 Silver (Lon) 33.64
Gold (NY) 1720.5 Light Crude 89.08
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 wrapped up its fifth positive month
in the last six on Friday, although it ended the day flat as
politicians remain at odds about how to avoid the so-called
fiscal cliff.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.76 points, or
0.03 percent, to 13,025.58 at the close. The S&P 500
gained a mere 0.23 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish at
1,416.18. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.79
points, or 0.06 percent, to end at 3,010.24.
For the month of November, the S&P 500 rose 0.29 percent,
its smallest monthly variation since March 2011. The Dow fell
0.5 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.1 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index was modestly lower on
Friday, volatile on the last day of the month, mirroring its
November performance as U.S. budget concerns dominated.
The FTSE 100 closed down 3.48 points, or 0.1 percent
at 5,866.82, dropping back late on after hitting a 6-week high
above the 5,900 level earlier in the session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average inched up on Monday,
extending gains from a seven-month closing high in the previous
session, as a weaker yen and improved Chinese manufacturing data
supported sentiment.
The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 9,464.50 after
gaining 5.8 percent in November to log its best monthly
performance since February.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares extended gains on Monday, hitting fresh
intra-day highs on the year after official data over the weekend
showed manufacturing activity in China rising to a 7-month high
in November.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent at 22,162.5 at
0202 GMT, surpassing 22,149.7, the previous intra-day high for
the year set on Nov. 2.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro rose to a six-week high against the dollar
on Monday, after upbeat data on Chinese manufacturing helped to
trigger stop-loss buying of the common currency.
The euro rose as high as $1.3045, where there is
strong resistance from a long-term trendline connecting its peak
hit in April and August of 2011.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt prices were little
changed on Friday as profit taking from four days of price gains
was offset by safe-haven bidding on anxiety about the lack of
progress in budget talks in Washington.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose for a fifth day on
Friday, albeit very marginally. Ten-year notes last
traded 2/32 higher in price with the yield little changed from
late Thursday at 1.62 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Monday, after posting its
second consecutive monthly decline in November, as uncertainty
about the U.S. budget negotiations kept investors on
tenterhooks.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,716.81 an ounce
by 0033 GMT, after dropping a slight 0.3 percent in November.
U.S. gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,717.10.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper was steady on Monday, sitting near
its highest level in more than five weeks hit in the previous
session, after promising manufacturing data from top consumer
China, but worries over U.S. fiscal woes kept a lid on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded almost flat at $7,992.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT.
Copper prices climbed above $8,000 for the first time since
Oct. 23 last week and is expected to extend its advance on
chart-based buying after prices also broke above the 200 day
moving average around $7,905.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil rose on Friday, notching its first monthly
gain since August, as the market continued to balance risks to
demand from the U.S. budget standoff against concerns about
disruption to Middle East supplies.
Front-month Brent crude gained 47 cents on the day
to settle at $111.23 a barrel, pushing over the 50-day moving
average of $110.57 a barrel. The front month had closed October
at $108.70 a barrel.
U.S. crude gained 84 cents to settle at $88.91 a
barrel, breaking through the 50-day moving average of $88.63 a
barrel and bringing prices up 3.1 percent for the month. Buying
picked up ahead of the settlement, hitting an intraday high of
$88.99 a barrel.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)