---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,965.60 -59.98 Nikkei 9,420.26 -37.92 NASDAQ 3,002.20 -8.04 FTSE 5,871.24 +4.42 S&P 500 1,409.46 -6.72 Hang Seng 21737.24 -30.61 SPI 200 Fut 4,539.00 -11.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.627 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.8026 +0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3052 1.3051 Yen US$ 82.06 82.10 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1720.00 Silver (Lon) 33.40 Gold (NY) 1714.5 Light Crude 88.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks struggled to extend the previous week's gains, dropping on Monday as disappointing U.S. factory numbers dampened optimism about China's economic growth. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.98 points, or 0.46 percent, to 12,965.60 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 6.72 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,409.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.04 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 3,002.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares posted modest gains on Monday, helped by strength in heavyweight mining stocks after data showed China's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time in over a year. The FTSE 100 closed up 4.42 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,871.24 points, having run back from an early session peak just above the psychologically important 5,900 level. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, trimming gains from a seven-month closing high in the previous session as weak U.S. economic data triggered profit-taking on exporters. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 9,432.88, moving further away from Monday's peak when it pierced the psychologically important 9,500 resistance line for the first time since April 27. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to edge higher on Tuesday, boosted by a 2.9 percent jump for Chinese food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 21,786.1. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar slipped against the yen on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in November, while the euro succumbed to profit-taking after hitting highs against both the dollar and the yen the previous day. The euro last stood at $1.3052, steady from late U.S. levels on Monday, when it rose as high as $1.3076, its highest level since Oct. 22. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after news that Spain is seeking help for its troubled banks and better-than-expected data on Chinese manufacturers reduced safe-haven demand for less-risky government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 lower, yielding 1.625 percent, up about 1.9 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield flirted with its 100-day moving average of 1.6519 percent earlier following an 8-basis-point decline last week, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Tuesday, as the uncertainty in the U.S. budget talks kept investors cautious, offsetting the upbeat sentiment after Greece and Spain made some progress in solving their debt crisis. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,715.14 an ounce by 0031 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper dropped for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, pulling away from six-week highs reached in the prior session, as U.S. economic and fiscal worries countered optimism that top copper user China is on the road to recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1 percent to $7,996 a tonne by 0111 GMT, after peaking at 8,045 on Monday, its loftiest since Oct. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil prices turned lower in choppy trading on Monday as weak U.S. manufacturing data pulled crude futures back after supportive Chinese economic data and Middle East tensions had sparked a rally. Brent January crude fell 15 cents to $111.08 a barrel at 1734 GMT, back below its 200-day moving average of $111.34 after reaching $112.33 in the session. U.S. January crude, up a third straight session, rose 34 cents to $89.25 a barrel. Crude reached $90.33 before pulling back, having pushed above the Nov. 19 intraday peak of $89.80, a level being monitored by chart watchers, according to traders and brokers. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)