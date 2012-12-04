---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,965.60 -59.98 Nikkei 9,420.26 -37.92
NASDAQ 3,002.20 -8.04 FTSE 5,871.24 +4.42
S&P 500 1,409.46 -6.72 Hang Seng 21737.24 -30.61
SPI 200 Fut 4,539.00 -11.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.627 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.8026 +0.005
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3052 1.3051 Yen US$ 82.06 82.10
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1720.00 Silver (Lon) 33.40
Gold (NY) 1714.5 Light Crude 88.69
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks struggled to extend the previous
week's gains, dropping on Monday as disappointing U.S. factory
numbers dampened optimism about China's economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.98 points, or
0.46 percent, to 12,965.60 at the close. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index declined 6.72 points, or 0.47 percent, to
1,409.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.04
points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 3,002.20.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares posted modest gains on Monday,
helped by strength in heavyweight mining stocks after data
showed China's manufacturing sector expanded for the first time
in over a year.
The FTSE 100 closed up 4.42 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 5,871.24 points, having run back from an early session peak
just above the psychologically important 5,900 level.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday,
trimming gains from a seven-month closing high in the previous
session as weak U.S. economic data triggered profit-taking on
exporters.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 9,432.88, moving
further away from Monday's peak when it pierced the
psychologically important 9,500 resistance line for the first
time since April 27.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
Hong Kong- Shares were set to edge higher on Tuesday,
boosted by a 2.9 percent jump for Chinese food and beverage
giant Tingyi Holdings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
21,786.1. The China Enterprises Index was indicated to
start down 0.1 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar slipped against the yen on Tuesday
after U.S. manufacturing activity hit a three-year low in
November, while the euro succumbed to profit-taking after
hitting highs against both the dollar and the yen the previous
day.
The euro last stood at $1.3052, steady from late U.S.
levels on Monday, when it rose as high as $1.3076, its highest
level since Oct. 22.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after news
that Spain is seeking help for its troubled banks and
better-than-expected data on Chinese manufacturers reduced
safe-haven demand for less-risky government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32
lower, yielding 1.625 percent, up about 1.9 basis points from
late on Friday. The 10-year yield flirted with its 100-day
moving average of 1.6519 percent earlier following an
8-basis-point decline last week, according to Reuters data.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Tuesday, as the
uncertainty in the U.S. budget talks kept investors cautious,
offsetting the upbeat sentiment after Greece and Spain made some
progress in solving their debt crisis.
Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,715.14 an ounce
by 0031 GMT.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper dropped for the first time in four
sessions on Tuesday, pulling away from six-week highs reached in
the prior session, as U.S. economic and fiscal worries countered
optimism that top copper user China is on the road to recovery.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.1 percent to $7,996 a tonne by 0111 GMT, after peaking
at 8,045 on Monday, its loftiest since Oct. 19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil prices turned lower in choppy trading
on Monday as weak U.S. manufacturing data pulled crude futures
back after supportive Chinese economic data and Middle East
tensions had sparked a rally.
Brent January crude fell 15 cents to $111.08 a
barrel at 1734 GMT, back below its 200-day moving average of
$111.34 after reaching $112.33 in the session.
U.S. January crude, up a third straight session, rose
34 cents to $89.25 a barrel. Crude reached $90.33 before pulling
back, having pushed above the Nov. 19 intraday peak of $89.80, a
level being monitored by chart watchers, according to traders
and brokers.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)