Stock Markets
DJIA 12,951.78 -13.82
Nikkei 9,443.65 +11.19
NASDAQ 2,996.69 -5.51
FTSE 5,869.04 -2.20
S&P 500 1,407.05 -2.41
Hang Seng 22,074.21 +274.24
SPI 200 Fut 4,517.00 +12.00
CRB Index 297.22 -3.03

Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.614 +0.01
US 30 YR Bond 2.789 +0.011

Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3104 1.3106
Yen US$ 82.17 82.21

Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1701.06
Silver (Lon) 33.10
Gold (NY) 1702.9
Light Crude 88.75

- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as the market awaited developments in negotiations in Washington to avert a "fiscal cliff" that could push the U.S. economy into recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.82 points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,951.78 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,407.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.51 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,996.69.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index closed flat on Tuesday, underperforming most European bourses as a swathe of downbeat domestic data outweighed optimism about crisis-hit Spain and Greece.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 6.48 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,877.72, underperforming gains of 0.4 percent on the French CAC 40 and 1 percent for Italian blue-chips .

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended the previous session's losses on Wednesday, retreating further from this week's seven-month high as investors sold exporters on concerns over the U.S. budget tangle, which lent strength to the yen.

The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 9,410.93.

- - - -

Hong Kong - Shares were set to creep higher at Wednesday's open, helped by a 1.6 percent rise for Ping An Insurance after HSBC Holdings said it sold its $9.38 billion stake in the company to an affiliate of Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.1 percent at 21,819 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.2 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY- The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest rates to focus on its still relatively high yield.

The euro fetched $1.3094, having climbed as high as $1.3109, a level not seen since mid-October. Against the Swiss franc, the single currency rose more than 0.5 percent to an 11-week high around 1.2146 francs.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as some traders scrambled to buy long-dated debt to resell to the Federal Reserve after the central bank's latest purchase for a bond program aimed at lowering interest rates and helping the economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 with their yields at 1.606 percent, down 1.6 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield has found chart support at its 100-day moving average at 1.65 percent, according to Reuters data.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Wednesday, hovering near its weakest in a month as talks between the White House and Congress to avoid year-end tax hikes and spending cuts showed little progress and kept investors at bay.

Gold was quoted at $1,696.15 an ounce by 0013 GMT, after falling to $1,690.64 on Tuesday, its weakest since Nov. 6, on heavy fund liquidation and options-related selling.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SINGAPORE - London copper opened steady on Wednesday, easing from a six-month high hit in the previous session as a deadlock in U.S. budget talks pressured sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $8,027 a tonne by 0101 GMT, after rising to a six-week high of $8,068 in the previous session.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, dragged by concerns about the U.S. budget crisis and global fuel demand that outweighed ongoing worries about instability in the Middle East.

Front-month Brent crude futures fell $1.23 to $109.69 a barrel at 1:22 p.m. (1823 GMT). U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 fell 67 cents to $88.42 per barrel.

- - - -

(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)