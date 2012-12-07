--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,074.04 +39.55 Nikkei 9,564.33 +19.17
NASDAQ 2,989.27 +15.57 FTSE 5,901.42 +9.34
S&P 500 1,413.94 +4.88 Hang Seng 22,350.09 +100.62
SPI 200 Fut 4,528.00 +13.00 CRB Index 295.77 -2.17
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.5908 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.775 +0.003
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2967 1.2971 Yen US$ 82.47 82.50
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1703.01 Silver (Lon) 33.08
Gold (NY) 1704.7 Light Crude 86.53
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday,
a day ahead of the key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in
shares of Apple helped boost technology shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.55 points,
or 0.30 percent, to 13,074.04 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index added 4.66 points, or 0.33 percent, to
1,413.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.57
points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 2,989.27.
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a two-month high on
Thursday, fuelled by risk-sensitive stocks, but lagged European
peers as wary investors met resistance around previous year
highs.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 9.34 points at 5,901.42.
The index's 0.2 percent rise lagged the German DAX and
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, up 1.1 percent and
0.7 percent respectively and both posting highs for the year.
TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average held steady on Friday,
ahead of U.S. jobs data, after closing above the key 9,500-mark
for the first time in seven months in the previous session.
The Nikkei was flat at 9,548.21 after entering
"overbought" territory on Thursday, with its 14-day relative
strength index at 70.5. Seventy or above is deemed overbought,
which often signals a possible pullback in the near term.
Hong Kong- Shares were set to open slightly higher on
Friday, with financial counters buoying index gains and Prada
jumping 4.7 percent after stronger-than-expected
third-quarter earnings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
22,294.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3
percent. Both benchmarks looked set for a third-straight weekly
gain.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/TOKYO - The euro languished at one-week lows against
the dollar on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the
European Central Bank painted a bleak outlook for the euro zone
and discussed cutting interest rates.
The dollar also held almost flat against the yen at 82.50
yen, stuck in a triangle holding pattern after having hit
a 7-1/2-month high of 82.84 yen last month on expectations of a
more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasury yields dipped to near
their lowest in three weeks on Thursday, supported by
expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a new bond
purchase program when it meets next week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 7/32
in price to yield 1.57 percent, down from 1.59 percent late on
Wednesday.
Thirty-year bonds gained 20/32 in price to yield
2.75 percent, down from 2.78 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold nudged higher on Friday, extending gains
from the previous session when bullion was boosted by prospects
of future interest cuts by the European Central Bank, but the
precious metal was headed for its second straight week of
decline.
Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,701.56 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, on course for a 0.8-percent loss for the week in
its second weekly drop.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper was steady on Friday and was set
to close the week little changed as traders focused on the
United States for progress in talks to avert a looming fiscal
crisis and a crucial jobs report.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,007 a tonne by 0105 GMT, little changed from the
previous session when it fell nearly one percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Thursday as the downside risk
to the euro zone economic outlook reinforced worries about
demand for petroleum, while uncertainty about budget
negotiations in the United States continued to stoke investor
caution.
Brent January crude fell $1.76 to $107.05 a barrel
by 1633 GMT), having slumped as low as $106.80. U.S. January
crude was down $1.80 at $86.08 a barrel, having fallen as
low as $85.77 during the session.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)