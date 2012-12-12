------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,248.44 +78.56 Nikkei 9,570.08 +44.76 NASDAQ 3,022.30 +35.04 FTSE 5,924.97 +3.34 S&P 500 1,427.84 +9.29 Hang Seng 22,451.54 +127.60 SPI 200 Fut 4,603.00 +23.00 CRB Index 293.50 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6507 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.8340 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.30011 1.3012 Yen US$ 82.54 82.58 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1710.00 Silver (Lon) 33.06 Gold (NY) 1712.5 Light Crude 85.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in technology companies, helping the S&P 500 end at its highest level since Election Day. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.56 points, or 0.60 percent, at 13,248.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.29 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,427.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.34 points, or 1.18 percent, at 3,022.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index posted its highest close in nine months on Tuesday, supported by strong German economic data but enduring a late sell-off as it balked at technical resistance. The FTSE 100 closed up 3.34 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,924.97, edging off an intraday high of 5,937.93 on a bout of selling in the last 45 minutes of trading. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, hitting a 7-1/2 month high led by gains in tech shares which lifted Wall Street, but gains may be trimmed in late trade as investors are likely to lock in profits before Sunday's election. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent at 9,583.60 after opening at 9,606.25, the highest level since April 27. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open up 0.4 percent on Wednesday following a strong showing on Wall Street, with increased merger activity encouraging investors back into the market. The Hang Seng index was set to open at 16-month high at 22,412.9 while the China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The dollar wallowed at three-month lows against the Australian currency and remained broadly under pressure on Wednesday as markets geared up for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve. The dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 80.061 as the euro popped back above $1.3000, pulling away from a two-week low around $1.2876 plumbed Friday. The single currency was last at $1.30030, having retraced 50 percent of its Dec. 5-7 fall from $1.3127 to $1.2876. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday as investors pushed for price concessions going into $66 billion of government debt auctions this week and as strength on Wall Street undermined the safe-haven allure of Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 10/32 lower in price to yield 1.65 percent, the highest in over a week and up from 1.63 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 25/32 lower in price to yield 2.84 percent from 2.80 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that investors hope will unveil more bond buying measures, supporting bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,708.91 an ounce by 0034 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper was little changed on Wednesday as signs of a revival in China's economic growth and hopes of further easing by the United States underpinned prices, while ongoing wrangling over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed on sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,090.50 a tonne by 0107 GMT, down 0.15 percent from the previous session when it logged small losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures rose modestly on Tuesday after OPEC said its members pumped less oil last month and as a weaker U.S. currency helped to firm dollar-denominated commodity prices. Brent January crude rose 68 cents to settle at $108.01 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 23 cents to settle at $85.79, increasing Brent's premium to U.S. futures to more than $22 a barrel. CL-LCO1=R For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)