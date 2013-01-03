---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,412.55 +308.41 Nikkei 10,395.18 +72.20
NASDAQ 3,112.26 +92.75 FTSE 6,027.37 +129.56
S&P 500 1,462.42 +36.45 Hang Seng 23,315.19 +3.21
SPI 200 Fut 4,697.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.835 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.040 0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3130 1.3133 Yen US$ 87.27 87.30
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1686.19 Silver (Lon) 31.03
Gold (NY) 1687.0 Light Crude 92.64
Updates with Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks kicked off the new year with their
best day in over a year on Wednesday, sparked by relief over a
last-minute deal in Washington to avert the "fiscal cliff" of
tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened to derail the
economy's growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 308.41
points, or 2.35 percent, to 13,412.55 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index gained 36.23 points, or 2.54 percent,
to finish at 1,462.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index
climbed 92.75 points, or 3.07 percent, to end at 3,112.26.
LONDON - Britain's top share index raced through the 6,000
level for the first time in 17 months on Wednesday boosted by a
last-minute budget deal in the United States and solid global
PMI data.
London's blue chip index closed up 129.56 points, or 2.2
percent at 6,027.37, bettering the average return on the first
day of trading after the new year over the last 12 years of
about 1.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
TOKYO - Markets were closed. The Nikkei rose 0.7
percent to 10,395.18 on the last trading day of the year on
Friday.
Hong Kong- Shares were set to start at a second successive
19-month high on Thursday, with China Overseas Land & Investment
topping percentage gains among Hang Seng Index
components after rising 2.3 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at
23,390.5, its highest intra-day level since June 1, 2011. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE- The yen bounced after hitting a 29-month low
versus the dollar on Thursday, having come under pressure
earlier after U.S. lawmakers forged a deal to avoid huge tax
increases and spending cuts, fuelling demand for riskier
investments.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 87.11 yen. The dollar
rose to as high as 87.36 yen earlier on Thursday on trading
platform EBS, the greenback's highest level against the Japanese
currency since late July 2010.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their
highest in over three months on Wednesday after lawmakers
approved a deal that prevented a round of automatic budget cuts
and tax hikes that could have tipped the world's largest economy
into recession.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 23/32
down in price to yield 1.837 percent, up from 1.76 percent late
Monday. Yields touched 1.86 percent on Wednesday, the highest
since mid-September.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-25/32
lower in price to yield 3.045 percent, up from 2.95 percent late
Monday. Bond yields traded at 3.06 percent early in the session,
at the highest also since mid-September.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold firmed on Thursday after global stocks
rallied on a last-minute deal in Washington to prevent the U.S.
economy from plunging into recession, but investors remained
cautious as they turned their attention to tough negotiations
ahead.
Gold added $1.65 an ounce to $1,688 by 0022 GMT. The
precious metal ended up around 7 percent in 2012 - the 12th
straight year of gains, making it one of the longest bull runs
ever for a commodity.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Copper edged down on Thursday, taking a pause
from the rally in the previous session when U.S. lawmakers
reached a last-minute deal to prevent the world's top
economy from slipping into another recession.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.2 percent to $8,193 a tonne by 0108 GMT, after
jumping 3.5 percent in the previous session, its biggest daily
gain in more than three months.
OIL
SINGAPORE- Brent crude slipped below $112 a barrel on
Thursday as investors' focus shifted from a deal to avert the
U.S. "fiscal cliff" to rising oil supply and more budget battles
ahead in Washington.
Brent crude fell 57 cents to $111.90 a barrel by 0219
GMT, after rising more than 1 percent on Wednesday to settle at
the highest since October.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)