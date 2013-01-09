----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,328.85 -55.44 Nikkei 10,559.24 +51.18
NASDAQ 3,091.81 -7.01 FTSE 6,053.63 -10.95
S&P 500 1,457.15 -4.74 Hang Seng 23,195.83 +84.64
SPI 200 Fut 4,668.00 +3.00 CRB Index 294.63 -0.60
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.8780 -0.023 US 30 YR Bond 3.077 -0.023
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3073 1.3076 Yen US$ 87.44 87.49
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1658.19 Silver (Lon) 30.37
Gold (NY) 1658.3 Light Crude 93.18
---------------------------------------------------------------
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as the market
continued its retreat from last week's rally on the "fiscal
cliff" deal in Congress as investors awaited the start of the
earnings season with muted expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 55.44
points, or 0.41 percent, to 13,328.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 4.74 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,457.15. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 7.01 points, or 0.23
percent, to 3,091.81.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares slipped on Tuesday,
hampered by profit taking on mining stocks ahead of economic
data from China, and as the U.S. corporate earnings season came
into focus.
The FTSE 100 closed down 10.95 points, or 0.2
percent, at 6,053.63, extending declines from Monday when it
fell for the first time this year.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average reversed earlier losses to
trade higher on Wednesday, as a halt in the yen rebound prompted
investors to buy shares of currency-sensitive exporters.
The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 10,559.24 by the
midday break on Wednesday, breaching above its five-day moving
average at 10,549.92, after trading as low as 10,398.61 earlier
in the session.
HONG KONG- Shares are set to start higher on Wednesday,
helped by a nearly 2 percent rise for Chinese oil giant China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec).
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
23,154.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings was indicated to start up 0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The yen continued to rise against the dollar and the
euro in early Asian trading on Wednesday despite expectations of
further easing steps from the Bank of Japan, as investors locked
in gains.
The euro dropped to 113.80 yen after falling as
far as 113.55 yen, its lowest level since late December. It
broke below its 14-day moving average for the first time since
Dec. 11 and is moving further away from its 18-month high of
115.995 yen set on the EBS trading platform last week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday as
higher yields proved attractive and investors prepared for the
first sale of coupon-bearing Treasury debt for the year.
Benchmark 10-year Treasures were last up 6/32 in
price to yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.90 percent late on
Monday, but up from around 1.70 percent at year-end.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, as
investors awaited policy decisions by central banks in Japan
and the euro zone, while physical buying interest from Asia
helped support sentiment.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,658.24 an ounce by
0042 GMT, after rising 0.7 percent in the previous session.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Wednesday as
investors trimmed risk on the unfolding corporate earnings
season, but prices were supported by hopes that Chinese trade
data this week will show the world's top metals consumer
extending its recovery.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,085 a tonne by 0105 GMT, almost unchanged from the
previous session when it logged small gains of less than 0.2
percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude edged higher and U.S. heating oil
futures received support from winter temperatures, while U.S.
crude slipped as Wall Street equities dipped and the dollar
strengthened.
Brent February crude rose 58 cents to $111.98 a
barrel by 1651 GMT, having reached a session peak of $112.47.
U.S. February crude was down 12 cents at $93.07 a barrel,
having swung from $92.67 to $93.80.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)