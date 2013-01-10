-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,390.51 +61.66 Nikkei 10,677.74 +99.17 NASDAQ 3,105.81 +14.00 FTSE 6,098.65 +45.02 S&P 500 1,461.02 +3.87 Hang Seng 23,218.47 +221.56 SPI 200 Fut 4,685.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.878 +0.018 US 30 YR Bond 3.0788 +0.017 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3046 1.3048 Yen US$ 88.04 88.06 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1656.09 Silver (Lon) 30.32 Gold (NY) 1656.5 Light Crude 93.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Alcoa's better-than-expected revenue and a positive outlook boosted investor confidence ahead of an earnings season expected to show lacklustre results. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 61.66 points, or 0.46 percent, to 13,390.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.87 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,461.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.00 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,105.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stocks hit their highest level since May 2008 on Wednesday, with gains led by banking stocks and miners after a reassuring start to the U.S. earnings season boosted demand for riskier assets. The FTSE 100 broke through a near two-year high at 6,105.77 in afternoon trade, following a strong opening on Wall Street, peaking at 6,112.27, before settling to close up 45.02 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,098.65. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average advanced on Thursday as renewed weakness in the yen bolstered shares of exporters, which have rallied over the past two months on expectations that the central bank would ease its monetary policy more aggressively. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 10,652.84 in midmorning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares are set to start higher on Thursday, with a local property developer Wharf Holdings, up 2.6 percent, the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 23,240.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen was on the defensive near a 2-1/2-year low on Thursday on expectations Bank of Japan policy will take a fresh and bold approach to boost inflation later this month. The yen last stood at 87.97 yen to the dollar, down slightly from late U.S. levels, and edging near a 2 1/2-year low of 88.48 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for longer-dated U.S. Treasuries gave up gains to trade slightly down after a sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday that analysts called weak. Prices for 30-year bonds were down 1/32 to yield 3.067 percent after the auction. Ten-year notes on the open market were off 1/32 to yield 1.866 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Thursday, pressured by a key resistance level, as investors awaited a rate decision by the European Central Bank at its policy meeting later in the day. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,655.50 an ounce by 0028 GMT, under the key resistance of 200-day moving average at $1.661.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS MELBOURNE - London copper crawled higher on Thursday, boosted by Chinese trade data that showed exports recovered in December but expectations of lower copper imports due to ample stockpile in the world's top metals consumer helped put a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $8,090 a tonne by 0214 GMT, paring early losses to rise 0.12 percent from the previous session, when it finished unchanged. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures fell slightly on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. fuel stocks rose sharply last week, a sign of ample supply in the world's top consumer of oil. U.S. crude futures for February delivery settled 5 cents lower at $93.10 a barrel, while Brent futures fell 18 cents to $111.76 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Complied by Manoj Dharra)