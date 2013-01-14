----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,488.43 +17.21 Nikkei 10,801.57 +148.93 NASDAQ 3,125.64 +3.88 FTSE 6,121.58 +20.07 S&P 500 1,472.05 -0.07 Hang Seng 23,400 +136.23 SPI 200 Fut 4,689.00 +8.00 CRB Index 296.66 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.865 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.045 0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3393 1.3295 Yen US$ 89.52 88.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1665.15 Silver (Lon) 30.63 Gold (NY) 1665.2 Light Crude 94.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors took a step back from buying ahead of next week's busy corporate earnings calendar. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 17.21 points, or 0.13 percent, to 13,488.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.07 points to 1,472.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.88 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,125.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - London's blue chip index closed marginally higher on Friday as demand for oil and financial stocks kept it at multi-year highs, but an overshoot in China inflation data weakened mining stocks. Britain's top share index closed up 20.07 points, or 0.3 percent at 6,121.56, the highest since mid-2006, consolidating Thursday's close above 6,100, but momentum appears to be slowing with the index trading in a tight 60-point range over the last week. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.4 percent on Friday to log gains for ninth straight week, its longest winning run since 1988, buoyed by comments by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to kick-start the ailing economy. The benchmark Nikkei ended up 148.93 points at 10,801.57, its highest closing level since February 2011, with exporters gaining on a softer yen after Abe told the Nikkei newspaper that the central bank should consider pursuing maximum employment as part of its mandate. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set to start higher on Monday, although global exporter Li & Fung Ltd fell 15.3 percent after it issued a profit warning, triggering concern over earnings prospects for corporates with high exposure to foreign markets. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 23,326.82. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.16 percent higher. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The yen hit a 2-1/2-year low versus the dollar on Monday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the need for forceful monetary stimulus and urged the Bank of Japan to set a medium-term inflation target. Traders said the new Japanese prime minister's latest call for aggressive monetary easing pressured the yen and gave a boost to the dollar, which climbed to 89.67 yen on trading platform EBS, the greenback's strongest level versus the Japanese currency since June 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained in choppy trading on Friday as investors struggled to find a new range for the debt, weighing a brighter economy against impending Washington budget battles. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 1.864 percent, from 1.90 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Spot gold traded nearly flat on Monday and platinum group metals extended gains as investors await a string of economic data this week to gauge the health of the world's top economies. Spot gold was little changed at $1,661.74 an ounce by 0057 GMT, after inching up 0.3 percent last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper futures edged higher on Monday, bouncing back after losses in the previous session, although a shaky outlook for demand from the world's top copper consumer China could limit gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $8,075 a tonne by 0118 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in heavy trading on Friday, pulled lower by a drop in gasoline on expectations that a large number of European cargoes could hit U.S. shores, while a key spread narrowed sharply on news of the start-up of a major Midwest pipeline. Brent February crude settled down $1.25 at $110.64 a barrel, retreating below its 100-day moving average of $111.05. Brent's $109.60 session low was below the 50-day moving average at $109.73. U.S. February crude fell 26 cents to settle at $93.56 a barrel, having fallen as low as $92.65. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)