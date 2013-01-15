-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,507.32 +18.89 Nikkei 10,937.62 +136.05
NASDAQ 3,117.68 -7.96 FTSE 6,107.86 -13.72
S&P 500 1,470.68 -1.53 Hang Seng 23,417.05 +3.79
SPI 200 Fut 4,686.00 -3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.8483 0.00 US 30 YR Bond 3.0355 -0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3378 1.3379 Yen US$ 89.17 89.21
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1671.44 Silver (Lon) 31.09
Gold (NY) 1671.4 Light Crude 94.03
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street dipped on Monday as concerns about
demand for Apple products sent shares of the tech heavyweight
lower and investors faced a busy week for earnings in what is
expected to be an uninspiring quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.89 points,
or 0.14 percent, at 13,507.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.37 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,470.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.13 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,117.50.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's leading shares fell on Monday after
touching a 4-1/2 year high early in the session, with technical
analysts noting the index could be set for a minor correction.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 13.72 points, or
0.2 percent at 6,107.86, having gained more than 2 percent since
the start of 2013.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1 percent to a
32-month high on Tuesday, driving the benchmark further into
"overbought" territory, as persistent weakness in the yen boosts
demand for exporters' shares.
The Nikkei rose 110.23 points to 10,911.80, setting
its sights on the 11,000-mark, a level not seen since late April
2010. It rose 1.1 percent last week to log its ninth straight
week of gains and its longest such winning run since 1988.
Monday was a public holiday in Japan.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares are set to start slightly lower on
Tuesday, with the market taking a breather after its recent
strong showing with property stocks taking the lead.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.11 percent
at 23,388.47. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.19 percent
lower.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The dollar languished at 11-month lows against the
euro on Tuesday after comments from the head of the Federal
Reserve suggested the central bank was in no hurry to withdraw
monetary stimulus from the world's biggest economy.
The euro last traded at $1.3375, having risen as far
as $1.3404 in New York. Immediate resistance was seen around
$1.3490, a level that had capped the currency last year.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday, supported by
Federal Reserve purchases of longer-dated bonds, upcoming U.S.
debt ceiling negotiations, and the view that comments from Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke later today would reassure markets that
the Fed will continue buying bonds for some time to come.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 6/32 in price,
their yields easing to 1.85 percent from 1.87 percent on Friday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Platinum hovered on Tuesday around three-month
highs hit in the previous session when supply concerns helped
the metal narrow the gap with gold, while gold traded barely
changed.
Spot gold traded little changed at $1,667.59 an ounce
by 0036 GMT.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper rebounded on Tuesday from two-week
lows hit the session before after comments by the U.S. Federal
Reserve chief suggested the central bank could maintain its
monetary easing policy, eroding the dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.34 percent to $8,027 a tonne by 0137 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session when it fell to its lowest in
two weeks at $7,990.25 a tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil edged up in choppy trading on
Monday, seesawing with the U.S. dollar, as investors weighed a
statement from Saudi Arabia disputing claims OPEC's largest
producer has altered its output policy.
Brent February crude rose 62 cents to $111.26 a
barrel by 2:08 p.m. EST (1908 GMT), having seesawed either side
of the 100-day moving average at $111.02.
U.S. February crude was up 3 cents at $93.59 a
barrel, having swung from $92.95 to $94.29.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Complied by Manoj Dharra)