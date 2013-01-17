------------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,511.23 -23.66 Nikkei 10,619.74 +19.30 NASDAQ 3,117.54 +6.77 FTSE 6,103.98 -13.33 S&P 500 1,472.63 +0.29 Hang Seng 23,337.52 -24.52 SPI 200 Fut 4,719.00 +14.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8202 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.0107 0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3288 1.3289 Yen US$ 88.37 88.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1677.84 Silver (Lon) 31.34 Gold (NY) 1678.50 Light Crude 93.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK -The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as solid earnings from two major banks and a bounceback in Apple shares offset concerns about a lower forecast for global growth in 2013. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.66 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,511.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.29 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,472.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.77 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,117.54. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Weak mining stocks tipped Britain's top shares into negative territory on Wednesday, with Anglo American among the biggest losers after worker unrest at its platinum mines. The FTSE 100 fell 13.33 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,103.98, but was well off a session low of 6,076.12. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning after suffering its biggest one-day drop in eight months on Wednesday, but airlines and suppliers to Boeing dropped after its Dreamliner passenger jet was grounded due to safety issues. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 10,683.61, helped by exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp clawing back a little of the losses they saw on Wednesday, when the benchmark tumbled 2.6 percent on a firmer yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG-Shares were set to start higher on Thursday, helped by strength in the property sector with Cheung Kong Holdings among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index with a 1.8 percent rise. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 23,471.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro struggled to regain its momentum on Thursday even after a top European central banker sounded relaxed about its recent run higher, while the yen hovered at one-week highs, still underpinned by a wave of short-covering. The euro blipped up from a low of $1.3257 following Nowotny's comments, but remained some way off an 11-month high of $1.3404 set on Monday. It last traded at $1.3286. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to modest gains in mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's latest report on economic conditions showed moderate business growth across the United States in recent weeks. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32 in price at 98-5/32, yielding 1.831 percent, down 0.5 basis point late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Platinum edged lower on Thursday, snapping a seven-day rally after workers at the world's top producer, Anglo American Platinum, looked set to end a walkout, but worries about supply shortages are likely to limit the downside. Spot gold was little changed at $1,679.95 an ounce by 0037 GMT, holding on to gains made in the past three sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper inched up on Thursday following a four-session losing streak, with robust U.S. factory data bolstering the outlook for demand, but caution ahead of Chinese growth figures this week tempered gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.30 percent to $7,970 a tonne by 0105 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it fell to its lowest since Dec. 31 at $7,920 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK, Jan 16 Oil prices rose on Wednesday after an Algerian gas field came under attack from Islamist militants and as data showed crude stocks fell in the United States last week. The expiring Brent February crude contract rose 31 cents to settle at $110.61 a barrel, having traded from $110.24 to $110.84. March Brent finished 5 cents higher at $109.68 a barrel, having swung from $109.34 to $110.35. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)