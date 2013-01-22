-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,649.70 0.00 Nikkei 10,705.53 -42.21
NASDAQ 3,134.71 0.00 FTSE 6,180.98 +26.57
S&P 500 1,485.98 0.00 Hang Seng 23,591.09 -2.07
SPI 200 Fut 4,740.00 -3.00 CRB Index 301.20 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.840 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.026 +0.000
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3309 1.3310 Yen US$ 89.41 89.43
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1691.36 Silver (Lon) 31.98
Gold (NY) 1691.3 Light Crude 95.48
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for a
public holiday.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 scaled fresh 4-1/2 year peaks on
Monday, with signs of progress in U.S. budget talks encouraging
investors' shift from low-yielding government bonds into higher
risk, higher return equities.
The FTSE 100 closed up 26.57 points, or 0.4 percent, at
6,180.98, its highest finish since mid-2008.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average crept higher before the end
of a Bank of Japan policy meeting on Tuesday which is expected
to set a 2 percent inflation target and introduce more
aggressive easing steps to boost growth.
The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 10,795.12 by mid-morning,
with investors unwilling to play their hands before the BOJ
announcement.
Hong Kong- Shares were set to open flat on Tuesday, with
strength in HSBC Holdings offset by weakness in the
Chinese banking and property sectors.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 23,596.4.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The yen's recent violent selloff came to an abrupt
halt Tuesday as investors waited to see if the Bank of Japan
would deliver its most aggressive effort yet to beat years of
economic stagnation, or disappoint as so often in the past.
The dollar bought 89.63 yen, having peaked at a 2-1/2
year high of 90.25 on Monday. Since Dec. 4, the dollar has
rallied an eye-watering 10 percent on the yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as investors
waited to see whether the Bank of Japan would shift to more
aggressive monetary stimulus at the end of a policy meeting as
widely expected, while a tax hike on Indian gold imports had
little impact.
Spot gold traded unchanged at $1,689.50 an ounce by
0023 GMT.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper climbed on Tuesday on growing
confidence in the strength of China's economic recovery ahead of
an early gauge of manufacturing activity this week, while
expected easing from the Bank of Japan also whet investor
appetite for risk.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rallied 0.33 percent to $8,081.25 a tonne by 0107 GMT, after
closing the last session little changed. Prices have struggled
to find momentum since hitting a 2-1/2-month high near $8,250 a
tonne in early January.
OIL
LONDON - Brent crude oil slipped below $112 on Monday,
ending a three-day rally as economic worries and concerns about
oversupply offset fears of unrest in North Africa.
Brent futures for March slipped 39 cents to $111.50
per barrel by 1506 GMT. U.S. crude shed 40 cents to
$95.16 per barrel after touching a four-month high last week.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
