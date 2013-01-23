-----------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,712.21 +62.51 Nikkei 10,627.46 -82.47
NASDAQ 3,143.18 +8.47 FTSE 6,179.17 -1.81
S&P 500 1,492.56 +6.58 Hang Seng 23,635.45 -20.66
SPI 200 Fut 4,752.00 +10.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.839 -0.004 US 30 YR Bond 3.023 -0.004
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3314 1.3317 Yen US$ 88.64 89.68
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1692.61 Silver (Lon) 32.13
Gold (NY) 1692.5 Light Crude 96.54
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Bank and commodity shares led the benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 Index to a fresh five-year closing high on
Tuesday on hopes that the global economy continues to mend.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.51 points,
or 0.46 percent, to 13,712.21 at the close. The S&P 500
gained 6.58 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,492.56. The Nasdaq
Composite added 8.47 points or 0.27 percent, to
3,143.18.
LONDON - Britain's leading share index eased a touch on
Tuesday stalling after a recent push up to its highest level in
four-and-a-half years, weighed by falls in financials and mining
stocks.
At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 1.81 points, or
0.03 percent at 6,179.17 points, retreating after having hit a
fresh 2013 peak at 6,184.02 in early trade.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday,
heading for a third straight day of decline after the Bank of
Japan's latest aggressive easing fell short of some expectations
for immediate action, triggering profit-taking in exporters such
as automakers.
The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 10,627.46 by the
midday break, after falling as much as 1.6 percent in early
morning trade.
Hong Kong - Shares are set to start higher on Wednesday,
with a 4 percent jump in Chinese shipper Cosco Pacific
helping buoy the Hang Seng Index to its highest in more than 19
months.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
23,700.5, its highest since June 1, 2011. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was
indicated to also start up 0.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The yen held firm on Wednesday, having posted
its biggest one-day gain in around eight months on the greenback
as investors cut bearish bets on the currency following the Bank
of Japan's latest move to spur the economy.
As a result, investors were quick to slash short positions
in the yen, sending the dollar skidding to 88.75 yen from
a 2-1/2 year high of 90.25. The fall of some 1 percent was the
greenback's biggest one-day slide versus the yen since May
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were trading little
changed on Tuesday as a U.S. Republican proposal for a limited
rise in the debt ceiling curbed demand for safe-haven assets.
In the meantime, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
on Tuesday were trading 1/32 higher in price with
their yield little changed from late Friday at 1.84 percent. The
U.S. Treasury market was closed on Monday in observance of
Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Wednesday, holding near a
one-month high hit in the previous session after its appeal as
an inflation hedge was bolstered when the Bank of Japan
announced aggressive monetary stimulus.
Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,693.85 an
ounce by 0033 GMT, on course for a third straight session of
gains. It hit a one-month high of $1695.76 in the previous
session.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper steadied on Wednesday, remaining close to
its highest in more than a week hit the previous session after
the Bank of Japan announced aggressive monetary stimulus, while
physical buying in China was modest ahead of next month's
holidays.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading at $8,130.075 a tonne by 0103 GMT, little changed from
the previous session. It gained 1 percent on Tuesday and hit its
highest since Jan. 11 at $8,144.50.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose 68 cents to
settle at $96.24 a barrel on Tuesday, gaining early on the Bank
of Japan's pledge to launch an economic stimulus effort and
further supported by gains in the U.S. stock market.
Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $112.42 a barrel,
