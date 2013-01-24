----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,779.33 +67.12 Nikkei 10,524.74 +37.75 NASDAQ 3,153.67 +10.49 FTSE 6,197.64 +18.47 S&P 500 1,494.81 +2.25 Hang Seng 23,647.65 +9.51 SPI 200 Fut 4,762.00 +9.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8294 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 3.020 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3318 1.3320 Yen US$ 88.90 88.93 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1683.51 Silver (Lon) 32.06 Gold (NY) 1683.1 Light Crude 95.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose for a sixth day on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google but the rally could be halted as Apple's after-hours miss sent its shares lower. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.12 points or 0.49 percent, to 13,779.33, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,494.81, and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.49 points or 0.33 percent, to 3,153.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index hit the 6,200 level for the first time since May 2008 on Wednesday after Unilever got the UK earnings season off to an encouraging start, sending its stock to a record high. The FTSE 100 saw a late surge that briefly took it above the psychologically significant 6,200 level. It closed up 18.47 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,197.64 with Unilever accounting for 3.5 points of the index gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average seesawed in early trade on Wednesday as investors sought bargains after three straight days of declines, but disappointing sales figures for Apple put Japanese suppliers for the iPhone under pressure. The Nikkei nudged down 0.2 percent to 10,464.43 after shedding 2.1 percent on Wednesday to a three-week closing low, as investors locked in profits after disappointment the Bank of Japan did not announce more immediate action on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares are likely to open slightly lower on Thursday ahead of a private preliminary survey of January manufacturing activity in China expected shortly after the market open. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 23,585.10 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen's rebound came to an abrupt halt on Thursday with investors wary about cutting bearish bets further amid expectations the Bank of Japan will come under renewed pressure to ease policy. For its part, the U.S. dollar did climb back to 88.58 yen from a one-week trough of 88.06. On Monday, the greenback rose to a 2-1/2 year high of 90.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose marginally on Wednesday with support from safe-haven buying on worries over the pace of global growth and uncertainty given the United States is on track for divisive negotiations on spending cuts and the budget deficit. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 7/32 higher in price to yield 1.82 percent, down from 1.84 percent late Tuesday. Yields have been relatively range-bound, holding between 1.80 and 1.90 percent for over a week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched down on Thursday, pulling further away from a one-month high hit earlier in the week, as increasing confidence in the global economic recovery dulled bullion's appeal as a safe haven investment. Spot gold had edged down 0.2 percent to $1,682.51 an ounce by 0032 GMT, off a one-month peak of $1,695.76 hit on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Thursday but down from 11-day highs reached the session before, after mixed signals on the U.S. economy and as traders eyed key Chinese data for further signs of recovery in the world's top metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $8,100 a tonne by 0105 GMT, almost unchanged from the previous session when it slipped by a third of a percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures edged up and U.S. crude dipped on Wednesday in choppy trading as improving British employment data lent support, while a lower economic growth forecast from the IMF limited gains. Brent March crude was up 27 cents at $112.69 a barrel at 11:53 a.m. EST (1653 GMT). U.S. March crude was down 25 cents at $96.43 a barrel, having swung from $96.20 to $96.92. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)