Stock Markets
DJIA 13,954.42 +72.49 Nikkei 10,990.77 +124.05
NASDAQ 3,153.66 -0.64 FTSE 6,339.19 +44.78
S&P 500 1,507.84 +7.66 Hang Seng 23,897.87 +242.70
SPI 200 Fut 4,854.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 2.018 +0.054 US 30 YR Bond 3.202 +0.019
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3493 1.3494 Yen US$ 90.94 90.98
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1664.01 Silver (Lon) 31.42
Gold (NY) 1663.4 Light Crude 97.56
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by defensive
sectors, in a sign the cash piles recently moving into the
market are being put to use by cautious investors to pick up
more gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 72.49
points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,954.42. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 7.66 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,507.84.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.64 points, or
0.02 percent, at 3,153.66.
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit new 4-1/2 year peaks
on Tuesday, with a strong rally in miners outweighing concerns
about continuing problems in the banking sector.
The benchmark UK index closed up 44.78 points, or 0.7
percent, at 6,339.19, posting its best finish since May 2008
as traders used a mid-session dip as an attractive entry
point.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, led
by gains in Softbank Corp and Yahoo Japan Corp
on optimistic profit expectations while earnings-related news
dominated the market as investors awaited trading cues from the
corporate sector.
The Nikkei added 0.8 percent to 10,952.37, not far
from a 32-month high of 11,002.86 reached on Monday.
Hong Kong- Shares are set to start at their highest
intra-day level since May 2011 on Wednesday, helped by gains of
1.2 percent for heavyweights China Construction Bank
and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd.
The Hang Seng Index is set to open up 0.5 percent at
23,767.3, its highest intra-day level since early May 2011. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- Euro bulls were battling to break 14-month peaks versus
the dollar on Wednesday and trip option barriers at $1.3500,
while the yen stayed under pressure on the belief that true
reflation in Japan would require a much weaker currency.
In contrast, the European Central Bank seems disinclined to
ease any further - giving the euro something of an yield
advantage. The single currency made the most of it, rising to
$1.3490 and having been as high as $1.3497.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices deepened losses
following an auction of $35 billion of five-year Treasury notes
on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
7/32 lower in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.96 percent
late Monday. The notes had been trading 5/32 lower in price
directly ahead of the auction.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, holding
just above a key resistance level on support from a sluggish
dollar as investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its
loose monetary policy at a meeting ending later in the day.
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,664.11 an ounce by
0032 GMT, above the key 200-day moving average at $1,662.92.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper rose to a one-week top on
Wednesday, rising for a third straight session as strong U.S
housing data reinforced hopes that an economic recovery was
gathering pace, although caution over a Federal Reserve policy
meeting capped gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.48 percent to $8,141.75 a tonne by 0140 GMT, after
earlier hitting $8,147.25 -- its highest since Jan. 23. LME
copper closed up 0.66 percent on Tuesday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose 1 percent on Tuesday after U.S.
data indicated a strengthening housing market, bolstering hopes
of accelerating economic growth and fuel demand.
Brent crude rose 1 percent to $114.44 per barrel
1700 GMT, while U.S. crude gained more than 1.3 percent
to $97.76, just off its session high of $97.82.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)