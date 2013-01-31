---------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,910.42 -44.00 Nikkei 11,046.24 -67.71
NASDAQ 3,142.31 -11.35 FTSE 6,323.11 -16.08
S&P 500 1,501.96 -5.88 Hang Seng 23,679.17 -145.43
SPI 200 Fut 4,866.00 +6.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.983 -0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.175 -0.005
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3567 1.3569 Yen US$ 90.83 90.85
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1678.96 Silver (Lon) 32.03
Gold (NY) 1678.5 Light Crude 97.90
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks remained little changed on Wednesday
after the Federal Reserve left in place its stimulus policy of
monthly purchases of $85 billion in bonds, saying economic
growth had stalled but the pullback was likely temporary.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.00
points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,910.42. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.88 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,501.96.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.35 points, or
0.36 percent, at 3,142.31.
For a full report, double click on
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday, weighed
down by miners after disappointing U.S. GDP data as investors
considered whether the rally that has lifted the index to 4-1/2
year highs has further to run.
The FTSE 100 closed down 16.08 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,323.11, having climbed some 20 percent from its
June lows.
For a full report, double click on
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average dipped on Thursday, with
investors booking profits after it had risen sharply in the
previous session to end above 11,000 for the first time in 33
months.
The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 11,093.94, but is
still up 6.7 percent so far this month, on track for its best
January performance since 1998, after rallying 22.9 percent in
2012.
For a full report, double click on
HONG KONG- Shares were set to start lower on Thursday,
dragged by a 2.8 percent slide for CNOOC Ltd.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent
at 23,799.2, slipping from Wednesday's 21-month high. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was indicated to start down 0.3 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro held near a 14-month peak against the
dollar and a 2-1/2 year high versus the yen on Thursday, having
risen solidly as investors expect central banks in both the
United States and Japan to keep an aggressive easing stance.
The U.S. Federal Reserve underscored that view by leaving in
place its monthly $85 billion bond-buying stimulus plan on
Wednesday, arguing the support was needed to lower unemployment.
For a full report, double click on
TREASURIES
NEW YORK -- U.S. Treasury debt pared prices losses on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reiterated it will continue
its current program of asset purchases until the labor market
improves "substantially."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
1/32 lower in price with the yield little changed from late
Tuesday at 2.001 percent. Benchmark notes had been trading 8/32
lower in price just prior to the release of the Fed's latest
policy statement.
For a full report, double click on
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday, hovering
below a one-week top hit in the previous session when data
showing a surprise contraction in the U.S. economy and the
Federal Reserve's decision to continue its bond-buying plan
supported bullion.
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,677.44 an ounce by
0032 GMT, off a near one-week high of $1,683.39 in the previous
session.
For a full report, double click on
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper held near its 2013 peak on Thursday
as investors focused on a revival in U.S. consumer spending and
a recovery in Europe's banks as evidence of a strengthening
global economic recovery.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.08 percent to $8,219.50 a tonne by 0125 GMT, little
changed from the previous session when it hit its highest in
almost one month.
For a full report, double click on
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude touched a three-month high on
Wednesday after better-than-expected European data spurred
optimism over the global economy, but oil later pared gains on
surprisingly weak U.S. growth figures.
Brent crude futures were 24 cents higher at $114.60
a barrel by 1701 GMT after hitting $115.24, their highest since
Oct. 16, 2012. U.S. crude oil was down 3 cents at $97.54
a barrel.
For a full report, double click on
