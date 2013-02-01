-------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,860.58 -49.84 Nikkei 11,1177.33 +38.67
NASDAQ 3,142.13 -0.18 FTSE 6,276.88 -46.23
S&P 500 1,498.11 -3.85 Hang Seng 23,637.93 -96.60
SPI 200 Fut 4,855.00 +10.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.994 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.180 +0.012
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3610 1.3611 Yen US$ 91.73 91.78
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1661.77 Silver (Lon) 31.41
Gold (NY) 1661.6 Light Crude 97.48
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as
investors were cautious after a mixed bag of economic data,
while stellar earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm helped the Nasdaq
index to edge higher.
The S&P 500 is on track to post its best month since October
2011 and its best January since 1997.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.84
points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,860.58. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,498.11.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.18 points, or
0.01 percent, at 3,142.13
LONDON - London's top shares closed lower on Thursday as
downbeat company earnings and mixed global economic data
triggered the sharpest one-day fall on the FTSE 100 since
mid-November.
The FTSE closed down 46.23 points, or 0.7 percent at
6,276.88, edging away from mid-May 2008 highs of 6,376.
TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday morning and is
set to post its 12th straight week of gains, as investors bought
companies that sparkled during the earnings season, while
expectations of a recovery in the U.S. economy supported
sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to a 33-month high of
11,208.52. The index has gained 2.6 percent this week, putting
it on track for a 12th straight week of gains, the longest run
of weekly gains since 1959.
Hong Kong- Hong Kong and China shares slipped on Friday
after official data for manufacturing activity in the world's
second-largest economy came in below expectations for a
nine-month high.
Chinese growth-sensitive counters led the slide on benchmark
indexes in both markets after China's official purchasing
managers index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in January, missing a 50.9
Reuters consensus forecast and below a 50.6 reading in December.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.4 percent at 23,633.8
Points at 0200 GMT, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.7 percent. Losses
so far have wiped out gains on the week for the two indexes.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen plumbed fresh multi-year lows against its
G3 peers on Friday, having posted its biggest monthly decline in
12 years versus the euro as the market positioned for more
aggressive easing from the Bank of Japan.
The dollar bought 91.75 yen, having risen as high as
91.82, a level not seen since June 2010. The euro touched 124.65
, bringing in view the April 2010 peaks near 128.00.
In January alone, the single currency surged nearly 9
percent on the yen, while the dollar was up more than 5 percent.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries were little changed in
choppy trading on Thursday after data painted a mixed picture of
the U.S. economy, with uncertainty about growth in coming
quarters keeping yields within recent ranges.
Ten-year notes traded flat to yield 1.992
percent.
Thirty-year bonds traded 2/32 lower to yield
3.183 percent from 3.1822 percent late on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded largely unchanged on Friday, heading
for a small weekly rise as investors await key U.S. employment
data to assess the state of recovery in the world's top economy.
Spot gold traded little changed at $1,662.15 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 0.2 percent, paring
some losses from the previous week's 1.5-percent slide.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Friday to hold near
four-month highs struck the session before after China's factory
output grew in January, bolstering confidence in a global
economic recovery.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 0.45 percent to $8,202 a tonne by 0105 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session when it retreated after hitting
the highest in nearly four months.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday, while Brent
crude moved higher, in heavy spread trading that increased
Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart.
U.S. March crude fell 45 cents, or 0.46 percent, to
settle at $97.49 a barrel, having traded from $96.84 to $98.04.
For the month, U.S. crude gained $5.67, or 6.17 percent.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)