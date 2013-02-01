-------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,860.58 -49.84 Nikkei 11,1177.33 +38.67 NASDAQ 3,142.13 -0.18 FTSE 6,276.88 -46.23 S&P 500 1,498.11 -3.85 Hang Seng 23,637.93 -96.60 SPI 200 Fut 4,855.00 +10.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.994 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.180 +0.012 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3610 1.3611 Yen US$ 91.73 91.78 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1661.77 Silver (Lon) 31.41 Gold (NY) 1661.6 Light Crude 97.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious after a mixed bag of economic data, while stellar earnings from chipmaker Qualcomm helped the Nasdaq index to edge higher. The S&P 500 is on track to post its best month since October 2011 and its best January since 1997. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.84 points, or 0.36 percent, at 13,860.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,498.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,142.13 For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - London's top shares closed lower on Thursday as downbeat company earnings and mixed global economic data triggered the sharpest one-day fall on the FTSE 100 since mid-November. The FTSE closed down 46.23 points, or 0.7 percent at 6,276.88, edging away from mid-May 2008 highs of 6,376. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday morning and is set to post its 12th straight week of gains, as investors bought companies that sparkled during the earnings season, while expectations of a recovery in the U.S. economy supported sentiment. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to a 33-month high of 11,208.52. The index has gained 2.6 percent this week, putting it on track for a 12th straight week of gains, the longest run of weekly gains since 1959. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Hong Kong and China shares slipped on Friday after official data for manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy came in below expectations for a nine-month high. Chinese growth-sensitive counters led the slide on benchmark indexes in both markets after China's official purchasing managers index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in January, missing a 50.9 Reuters consensus forecast and below a 50.6 reading in December. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.4 percent at 23,633.8 Points at 0200 GMT, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.7 percent. Losses so far have wiped out gains on the week for the two indexes. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen plumbed fresh multi-year lows against its G3 peers on Friday, having posted its biggest monthly decline in 12 years versus the euro as the market positioned for more aggressive easing from the Bank of Japan. The dollar bought 91.75 yen, having risen as high as 91.82, a level not seen since June 2010. The euro touched 124.65 , bringing in view the April 2010 peaks near 128.00. In January alone, the single currency surged nearly 9 percent on the yen, while the dollar was up more than 5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries were little changed in choppy trading on Thursday after data painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy, with uncertainty about growth in coming quarters keeping yields within recent ranges. Ten-year notes traded flat to yield 1.992 percent. Thirty-year bonds traded 2/32 lower to yield 3.183 percent from 3.1822 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded largely unchanged on Friday, heading for a small weekly rise as investors await key U.S. employment data to assess the state of recovery in the world's top economy. Spot gold traded little changed at $1,662.15 an ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 0.2 percent, paring some losses from the previous week's 1.5-percent slide. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Friday to hold near four-month highs struck the session before after China's factory output grew in January, bolstering confidence in a global economic recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.45 percent to $8,202 a tonne by 0105 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it retreated after hitting the highest in nearly four months. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday, while Brent crude moved higher, in heavy spread trading that increased Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart. U.S. March crude fell 45 cents, or 0.46 percent, to settle at $97.49 a barrel, having traded from $96.84 to $98.04. For the month, U.S. crude gained $5.67, or 6.17 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)