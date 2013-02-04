---------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,009.79 +149.21 Nikkei 11,245.37 +54.03 NASDAQ 3,179.10 +36.97 FTSE 6,347.24 +70.36 S&P 500 1,513.17 +15.06 Hang Seng 23,721.84 -7.69 SPI 200 Fut 4,903.00 +24.00 CRB Index 305.07 +1.09 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 2.043 +0.018 US 30 YR Bond 3.228 +0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3628 1.3631 Yen US$ 92.71 92.72 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1671.36 Silver (Lon) 31.81 Gold (NY) 1672.3 Light Crude 97.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose to five-year highs on Friday, with the Dow closing above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007, after jobs and manufacturing data showed the economy's recovery remains on track. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 149.21 points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,009.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 15.06 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,513.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.97 points, or 1.18 percent, at 3,179.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index rebounded on Friday from sharp falls in the previous session, with good earnings and an optimistic global economic outlook pushing the market back towards four-and-a-half year highs. The FTSE 100 rebounded after two days of falls which nevertheless failed to significantly dent the index's best January since the 1980s. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh 33-month high in early Monday trade, with consumer electronics in the spotlight on the back of a recovery in the third quarter, and a softer yen keeping exporters ahead of the market. The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 11,208.73, coming away from a fresh 33-month high of 11,270.56 struck earlier in the session after U.S. data showing steady job creation and strong growth in the manufacturing sector helped strengthen the dollar against the yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are set to start the week stronger on Monday, helped by a 2.5 percent jump in Ping An Insurance after China approved the sale of HSBC's remaining stake in the mainland's second-largest insurer. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 23,866.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY- The listless yen bounced back a tad from a 2 1/2-year low against the dollar on Monday as option-related buying prompted short-term players to give up a further test of the yen downside for now. The dollar bought 92.65 yen, down 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday. But it was not far from a 2-1/2 year high of 92.97 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended lower on Friday as a stock market rally on job growth and improved manufacturing hurt demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded down 13/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.04 percent from 1.99 percent on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold ticked lower for a second session in three on Monday as a string of data pointing to a U.S. economy on the mend gave investors less reason to buy assets deemed as safe-haven. Spot gold slipped $1.43 to $1,665.11 an ounce by 0056 GMT. U.S. gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,666.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON- Copper rose on Friday as confidence in the outlook for global growth gathered pace, with U.S manufacturing and employment data showing recovery in the world's largest economy is on track. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $8,290 a tonne, up from a close of $8,165 on Thursday when it touched a 3-1/2 month intraday high at $8,291.25 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose to a four-month peak on Friday, with traders citing optimism about the global economic recovery, while Brent's premium over U.S. oil futures widened nearly $1 a barrel in heavy spread trading. Brent futures for March rose to a high of $117.07 a barrel, its highest since September. Front-month Brent settled up $1.21 to $116.76 a barrel. For the week, Brent futures gained $3.48, or 3 percent. U.S. crude gained 28 cents to trade at $97.77, erasing earlier losses. For the week, U.S. crude futures gained $1.89, nearly 2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)